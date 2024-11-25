|Company announcement no. 52 2024
25 November 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 47
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 47:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|22,522,724
|201.8365
|4,545,908,835
|18/11/2024
|79,955
|206.8270
|16,536,853
|19/11/2024
|125,000
|204.0241
|25,503,013
|20/11/2024
|108,000
|205.6044
|22,205,275
|21/11/2024
|103,607
|204.2635
|21,163,128
|22/11/2024
|250,000
|201.2729
|50,318,225
|Total accumulated over week 47
|666,562
|203.6217
|135,726,494
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|23,189,286
|201.8879
|4,681,635,328
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.69% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
