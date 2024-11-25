Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Expected To Reach USD 1.6 Billion 2032, Growing CAGR at 4.6% | Introspective Market Research

United States, New York, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polyvinyl Alcohol market is growing due to several factors such Increasing need for bio-based PVA products. Anhui Wanwei Bisheng Co., Ltd.'s recent launch of high-performance polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) products opens significant opportunities for multiple industries, leveraging enhanced bonding strength, water resistance, and film-forming properties. These characteristics are ideal for applications in the textile, paper, construction, and packaging sectors, where demand for durable, high-quality materials is rising.

Introspective Market Research is thrilled to announce the release of its newest report, "Polyvinyl Alcohol Market" This comprehensive analysis reveals that the global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market, valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2023, is on a trajectory of significant growth, projected to reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2032. This upward momentum corresponds to a robust CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) is predominantly produced through the hydrolysis of polyvinyl acetate (PVA), a synthetic polymer. It possesses water-soluble, crystalline characteristics and a hydrophilic nature, making it a flexible and biodegradable polymer. PVA's ability to break down naturally due to its hydroxyl groups makes it a green option in place of non-biodegradable polymers. Since it was first created in the early 1900s, PVA has been widely used in different industries like pharmaceuticals, medicine, food, and commerce. Commonly utilized for producing items like lacquers, resins, surgical threads, and food packaging materials that come into contact with food. PVA's ability to mix well with other polymers, specifically biopolymers, improves its strength and widens its potential uses, especially in sectors that demand eco-friendly or biodegradable materials. Its capacity to mix well with other water-loving substances makes it valuable in various industries like paper coating and textile sizing, improving strength and effectiveness.

PVA is produced by polymerizing vinyl acetate and then partially hydrolyzing it with sodium hydroxide, converting the ester group to a hydroxyl group. The properties of the final product, such as its solubility, molecular weight, and other characteristics, are determined by the level of hydrolysis. PVA can dissolve in water, partially dissolve in ethanol, and does not dissolve in most organic solvents. PVA with a concentration of 5% has a pH level from 5.0 to 6.5 and melts between 180 to 190°C. The molecular weight of PVA typically falls between 26,300 and 30,000, with a hydrolysis degree of 86.5% to 89%, impacting its ability to dissolve. This polymer is recognized for its lack of toxicity and corrosiveness, allowing it to be used in direct contact with living tissues and in environments that demand biocompatibility.

The valuable qualities of PVA, including its versatility and biodegradability, have led to its use in creating a variety of cross-linked products and nanomaterials. Extensive research has been conducted on its potential for creating biodegradable packaging and eco-friendly alternatives to non-renewable polymers. The speed at which PVA degrades can change based on different environmental factors like composting, soil burial, and aquatic environments, where it breaks down with or without oxygen. The environmental friendliness, along with its ability to dissolve in water and be compatible with living organisms, makes PVA a viable material for creating sustainable products. Its extensive use in various industrial and consumer contexts underscores its significance as a versatile material in contemporary manufacturing.

Key Industry Insights

Rise in Sustainable Packaging

Due to the increasing environmental problems around the world, PVA is being used more in sustainable packaging industries on a global scale. The significance of these characteristics of PVA is important for its potential to replace traditional plastic packaging, given its water solubility and biodegradability. It is also widely used in smaller applications like packaging detergent pods and agricultural chemical products. PVA water-soluble film and pouches offer complete biodegradability when exposed to water, leaving no residual products, aligning with the consumer demand for eco-friendly products. Furthermore, stricter rules regarding plastic packaging use and a shift towards eco-friendly packaging demand the advancement of PVA-based packaging alternatives. Governments and various environmental agencies worldwide suggest that it is now a priority for dumps and landfill sites to utilize bio-degradable materials, making PVA the preferred option.

Polyvinyl Butaryl (PVB) resin to drive the demand for the PVOH market

The Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) resin's need is a crucial factor for the Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) industry as it serves as a primary ingredient for PVB manufacturing. The wide range of uses for PVB resin, including safety sandwich glass for automotive and construction, coatings, adhesives, and engineering plastics, greatly impacts the demand for PVOH. The thick PVB resin is essential for making laminated safety glass, a crucial element in today's vehicle and building safety guidelines, leading to continuous expansion. The low-viscosity variety of PVB resin is commonly used in various sectors like ceramics, electrical devices, and fabrics, which contributes to the increasing need for PVOH. The ongoing rise in automotive manufacturing, infrastructure construction, and industrial use highlights the significance of PVB resin, creating a robust market outlook for PVOH worldwide.

The cosmetic and personal care industry drives the demand for PVOH.

The demand for polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) is mainly influenced by the cosmetic and personal care industry, which values its multifunctional properties. PVOH acts as a film-forming agent, making a strong barrier to retain moisture, guard the skin from damaging UV rays, and protect against environmental impurities. It improves the texture, feel, and spreadability of products like shampoos, conditioners, moisturizers, and facial masks due to its ability to dissolve in water and thicken. PVOH's ability to emulsify helps maintain the stability of formulations, and its binding properties are effective in avoiding smearing in products such as mascaras and eyeliners, resulting in a flawless application.

How can global expansion drive growth and innovation in the textile industry?

The increasing need for strong, top-notch, and eco-friendly fabrics presents a major chance for polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)-based sizing agents in the textile sector. The textile manufacturing sector in emerging markets, especially in Asia, is experiencing fast growth due to the increasing consumer demand for clothing and apparel. PVA is essential for quick production and high-quality results due to its ability to improve tensile strength, wear resistance, and weaving speed. The worldwide trend towards sustainable textiles presents a distinctive benefit, since PVA is environmentally friendly and safe during production, meeting consumers' desire for eco-conscious materials. The combination of sustainability and performance has sped up the acceptance of PVA-based sizing agents, establishing them as crucial drivers of innovation in the textile industry.

PVA improves color retention, durability, and flexibility, making it suitable for apparel and household fabrics. Global expansion boosts industry growth and innovation by providing access to varied markets, enhancing production capacities, and cutting costs. By utilizing PVA-based solutions and combining them with advanced textile techniques that reflect global consumer trends, businesses can discover pathways to establishing leadership and fostering sustainable growth, thereby affirming PVA's significance in the ever-changing textile industry.

How do environmental concerns and regulations challenge the Polyvinyl Alcohol Market?

PVOH could encounter competition from bio-based and biodegradable materials because of factors such as sustainability, biodegradability, and regulatory pressures. To stay competitive, manufacturers of PVOH must focus on creating sustainable and environmentally friendly options, emphasizing innovation, and showcasing the distinctive properties and advantages of PVOH in different uses.

The environmentally friendly nature and ability to decrease reliance on petroleum products of bio-based and biodegradable materials are causing them to become more popular in different industries. The increasing need for sustainable materials may impact the demand for PVOH in certain applications. PVOH's ability to dissolve in water may raise issues when it is introduced into aquatic environments. If PVOH degrades at a slower pace, it may build up in bodies of water, posing a risk to aquatic life and impacting water quality. PVOH with a higher level of hydrolysis and molecular weight could degrade at a slower rate, potentially lingering in the environment and causing concerns about its impact on the environment.

Key Manufacturers

Market key players and organizations within a specific industry or market that significantly influence its dynamics.

Kuraray Co Ltd (Japan)

Anhui Wanwei Group Co Ltd (China)

Chang Chun Petrochemicals Co Ltd (Taiwan)

Ningxia Dadi Circular Development Corp Ltd (China)

Sinopec Sichuan Vinylon Works (China)

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Japan Vam and Poval Co Ltd (Japan)

Merck Kgaa (Germany)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Denka Company Ltd (Japan)

and Other Key Players.

Recent Industry Development

In February 2023, Kuraray has completed a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) for four of its key products Kuraray Poval (polyvinyl alcohol, PVOH), polyvinyl butyral (PVB), polyvinyl butyral film, and SentryGlas manufactured in Europe. The assessment, conducted by product sustainability consultancy Sphera Solutions, used a cradle-to-gate approach to evaluate the sustainability of these products. The LCA identified areas for potential development, providing valuable insights into improving the environmental impact of Kuraray’s product offerings.





Key Segment of Market Report:

By grade:

PHA possesses advantageous traits, including the capacity to simultaneously attain excellent solubility and high mechanical strength. This feature has led to a strong need for it in industries where controlled water solubility is required, like in making water-soluble packaging materials. Controlling the hydrolysis process also allows for the product to be made slightly water soluble, ensuring proper dissolution when needed and optimal performance in applications such as detergent capsules and single-use packaging. Additionally, partially hydrolyzed PVA possesses excellent film-forming capabilities, making it suitable for creating films and coatings. This characteristic is essential in tapes, sealants, or bonding agents, as it is needed to create joints that are both strong and flexible. The woodworking, paper manufacturing, and packaging industries utilize this grade due to its strong adhesion on different surfaces. Hydrogels are utilized in agriculture to develop controlled-release fertilizer systems that help farmers in nutrient management.

By End-use Industry:

PVA, a water-soluble polymer, is commonly used in disposable packaging such as detergent pods and soluble packets for food seasoning. These packaging options provide consumers with choices while also tackling the problem of plastic overuse. PVA can fully dissolve in water, allowing for complete removal without affecting the quality of the packaged products. These movies and coverings are utilized for prolonging the lifespan of food products and in the pharmaceutical industry. These movies also function as a barrier against moisture, preventing it from seeping through and spoiling perishable goods. Another advantage of controlling the release of moisture is the reduction of food spoilage, leading to less waste of food. This characteristic may be associated with global efforts to reduce food waste and promote the cultivation of eco-friendly foods throughout the food industry. This quality renders it perfect for food packaging as PVA is considered safe for food contact and is not harmful.

By Region:

The Asia Pacific region is now a major choice for investments by manufacturing companies in sectors such as textiles, packaging, and chemicals. Additionally, this area possesses a robust industrial foundation that aids in the advancement and manufacture of PVA for these industries. The abundance of raw materials and advancements in manufacturing give Asia Pacific a competitive edge in meeting the growing demand for PVA globally and locally. The region is one of the top exporters of PVA-based products globally, with a focus on an economy oriented towards exports. This has positioned it advantageously in the global PVA market. Asian manufacturers have enhanced their capabilities and effectiveness in terms of costs and production, allowing them to further dominate the global market. The region is facing challenges with the rise in population and ongoing urbanization processes in multiple countries. Consumers' spending on packaged goods, textiles, and construction materials, in which PVA is commonly utilized, has been influenced by this demographic shift.

Comprehensive Offerings:

Historical Market Size and Competitive Analysis (2017–2023): Detailed assessment of market size and competitive landscape over the past years.

Detailed assessment of market size and competitive landscape over the past years. Historical Pricing Trends and Regional Price Curve (2017–2023): Analysis of historical pricing data and price trends across different regions.

Analysis of historical pricing data and price trends across different regions. Market Size, Share, and Forecast by Segment (2024–2032): Projections and detailed insights into market size, share, and future growth by segment.

Projections and detailed insights into market size, share, and future growth by segment. Market Dynamics: In-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends, with a focus on regional variations.

In-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends, with a focus on regional variations. Market Trend Analysis: Evaluation of emerging trends that are shaping the market landscape.

Evaluation of emerging trends that are shaping the market landscape. Import and Export Analysis: Examination of trade patterns and their impact on market dynamics.

Examination of trade patterns and their impact on market dynamics. Market Segmentation: Comprehensive analysis of market segments and sub-segments, with a regional breakdown.

Comprehensive analysis of market segments and sub-segments, with a regional breakdown. Competitive Landscape: Strategic profiles of key players across regions, including competitive benchmarking.

Strategic profiles of key players across regions, including competitive benchmarking. PESTLE Analysis: Evaluation of the market through Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental factors.

Evaluation of the market through Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental factors. PORTER’s Five Forces Analysis: Assessment of competitive forces influencing the market.

Assessment of competitive forces influencing the market. Industry Value Chain Analysis: Examination of the value chain to identify key stages and contributors.

Examination of the value chain to identify key stages and contributors. Legal and Regulatory Environment by Region: Analysis of the legal landscape and its implications for business operations.

Analysis of the legal landscape and its implications for business operations. Strategic Opportunities and SWOT Analysis: Identification of lucrative business opportunities, coupled with a SWOT analysis.

Identification of lucrative business opportunities, coupled with a SWOT analysis. Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations: Final insights and actionable recommendations for stakeholders.

