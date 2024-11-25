Point of Sale (POS) Display Market Size to Reach USD 28.33 Billion by 2032 Driven by Retail Innovation | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Point of Sale (POS) Display Market was valued at USD 14.08 Billion in 2023 and is expected to surge to USD 28.33 Billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

Advanced POS Displays and In-Store Innovations, Enhancing Customer Engagement in the Digital Retail Era

The POS display market is witnessing significant growth, propelled by the widespread adoption of advanced retail technologies such as interactive displays and digital signage. Retailers heavily invest in modern POS solutions to engage customers and enhance the overall shopping experience. These technologies enable personalization, which has been shown to significantly influence purchasing decisions, with over 70% of buying choices made at the point of sale. Additionally, studies highlight that 76% of shoppers visit stores they had not previously considered due to effective signage, emphasizing its critical role in driving foot traffic.

The surge in online shopping has intensified competition, compelling physical retailers to elevate their in-store marketing strategies. POS displays now integrate product promotions, loyalty programs, and targeted messaging, bridging the gap between online and offline retail channels. As a result, these solutions are not only essential for displaying products but also for fostering brand-customer connections. The continued growth of e-commerce and digital payment systems underscores the importance of innovative POS displays in maintaining relevance in the evolving retail landscape.

POS Display Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 14.08 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 28.33 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.11% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Fixed POS Displays, Mobile POS Displays) • By Component (Hardware, Software) • By Application (Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare) Key Drivers • Enhancing Customer Engagement through Dynamic POS Displays for Personalized Shopping Experiences and Increased Sales. • Driving Market Growth with Mobile and Contactless Payment Solutions for Enhanced Shopping Experiences and Efficiency.

Retailers’ Push for Enhanced In-Store Experiences

Retailers increasingly turn to POS displays to deliver engaging and personalized in-store experiences. These displays combine interactive technology, targeted promotions, and advanced analytics to captivate customers, drive sales, and improve brand loyalty. This trend is set to grow as physical retailers seek to counterbalance the rise of e-commerce by offering superior in-store engagements, making POS displays an indispensable tool for competitive advantage.

"Key Market Segments in Focus: Analyzing the Forces Driving Expansion and Innovation"

By Product: Fixed POS displays dominated the market in 2023, holding a 64.7% market share. Their robust capabilities, including inventory management, CRM integration, and advanced analytics, make them ideal for large-scale retail environments, such as supermarkets and restaurants. These systems are highly efficient in processing large transaction volumes, offering stability and comprehensive functionality. Their enduring demand stems from their ability to seamlessly support complex retail operations.

By Component: The hardware segment led the market with a 79.5% market share in 2023. Essential components such as terminals, scanners, card readers, and displays ensure reliable operation and enhance customer service efficiency. Hardware investments are vital for integrating functionalities like printing and cash handling, meeting regulatory compliance, and reducing operational downtime.

By Application: The retail segment held a significant 61.3% of the market share in 2023, driven by its broad application of POS solutions. From inventory management to promotional campaigns, retailers leverage POS displays to handle high transaction volumes and deliver personalized customer experiences. These displays are instrumental in boosting operational efficiency and optimizing customer loyalty programs, making them indispensable for modern retail operations.

"Regional Dynamics and Growth Trends in the Global Market: A Comprehensive Analysis"

North America led the market in 2023, capturing 41.6% of the total market share. The region’s advanced retail infrastructure and high adoption of POS technologies contribute to this dominance. Major players like Walmart and Amazon have implemented sophisticated POS displays for stock management, transaction processing, and promotional campaigns, setting benchmarks for retail innovation.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2032, fueled by rapid urbanization and the expansion of the retail sector in countries like China and India. The increasing adoption of digital payment solutions and mobile POS systems by small and medium enterprises further propels this growth. Companies like Alibaba have driven modernization in retail POS solutions, while China’s widespread use of contactless payments continues to enhance the market outlook.

Recent Developments:

November 2024 : The conventional POS system is changing, and Posiflex led the way with cutting-edge products tailored to meet the demands of present and future businesses and customers. Posiflex's latest product lines incorporate striking designs and captivating features, demonstrating their unwavering ingenuity and creativity, pushing point-of-sale technology to new levels of success.

: The conventional POS system is changing, and led the way with cutting-edge products tailored to meet the demands of present and future businesses and customers. Posiflex's latest product lines incorporate striking designs and captivating features, demonstrating their unwavering ingenuity and creativity, pushing point-of-sale technology to new levels of success. January 2024: Samsung Electronics introduced the official release of its Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) platform, a cloud-based Content Management Solution (CMS) that integrates content and remote signage management in a secure platform.

