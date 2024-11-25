Antifouling Coatings Market Trends Analysis Report 2024: Middle East, Brazil, and India to Fuel Growth - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antifouling Coatings Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Product (Copper-based Antifouling Paints, Hybrid Antifouling Paints, Self-Polishing Copolymer), Application, and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antifouling coatings market size is expected to reach USD 16.40 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030

New developments in ship-based logistics services in emerging economies including Middle East countries, Brazil, and India is estimated to fuel market growth for these coatings. Increasing need for embedded compact systems as prerequisite in deep water offshore reserves coupled with rising importance for Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) in upstream oil & gas sector is anticipated to result in an up surging demand for antifouling paints.







Copper-based antifouling paints segment dominated the global industry and accounted for a revenue of 45.8% in 2023. The segment is primarily driven by growth in new shipbuilding and repair activities along with increasing demand for the leisure boat market. The hybrid antifouling paints segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Rising environmental concerns, advanced performance requirements, and growing awareness about adoption of sustainable solutions drive the forecasted growth.

Shipping vessels segment dominated the market and accounted for revenue of 30.8% in 2023. The growth is driven by increasing demand for global trade and transportation. Fishing boats segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing demand for seafood and fishing activities.

Asia Pacific antifouling coatings market held the largest revenue share of the global industry and accounted for 70.3% in 2023.

The leading players in the Antifouling Coatings market include:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Jotun

Hempel A/S

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Gruppo Boero

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co., Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Altex Coatings

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Antifouling Coatings Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million) (Volume Tons)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Antifouling Coatings Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Antifouling Coatings Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Antifouling Coatings Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million) (Volume Tons)

4.3. Copper-Based Antifouling Paints

4.3.1. Copper-Based Antifouling Paints Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million) (Volume Tons)

4.4. Hybrid Antifouling Paints

4.5. Self-Polishing Copolymer

4.6. Others



Chapter 5. Antifouling Coatings Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Antifouling Coatings Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million) (Volume Tons)

5.3. Fishing boats

5.3.1. Fishing Boats Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million) (Volume Tons)

5.4. Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms

5.5. Shipping Vessels

5.6. Mooring Lines

5.7. Aquaculture Nets

5.8. Yachts

5.9. Inland Waterways Transport

5.10. Other Boats



Chapter 6. Antifouling Coatings Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Antifouling Coatings Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Participant's Overview

7.4.2. Financial Performance

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

