Public Health Inspectors Points to Risk in Rising Rodent Populations

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abell Pest Control today shared alarming results from a survey conducted at the recent Canadian Health Inspectors (CIPHI) conference in Regina, revealing a significant increase in rodent activity across Canada. The situation is especially critical in British Columbia, where a ban on second-generation rodenticides could be intensifying the issue.

Key Survey Findings:

When asked during regular visits what percentage of Public Health Inspectors encountered rodent-related issues 50% of the time or more, 28% reported yes — a concerning statistic. In British Columbia, the number rose significantly to 46%.

When asked if there has been a change in the frequency of rodent sightings over the past 3 years, 62% of inspectors agreed. In British Columbia, that number rose to 75%. These increases are most observed in apartment buildings, food manufacturing facilities, and people’s homes.

Sixty-one percent of public health inspectors who completed the survey expect rodent activity to continue escalating over the next three years. In British Columbia, the increase is predicted to be even more severe, with over 87% anticipating a rise.

While respondents identified poor sanitation, structural issues like gaps and holes that allow entry, and inadequate food storage practices as the most common attractants for rats and mice, these factors do not fully explain the difference between British Columbia and the rest of the country.

“These findings highlight the increasing severity of rodent problems across Canada, particularly as we head into winter,” said Heimbach, Vice President, Business Development, Abell Pest Control. “The ban on second-generation rodenticides in BC may be exacerbating the challenge, making it even more crucial for businesses and property owners to take proactive steps in protecting their homes and properties from rodent infestations.”

