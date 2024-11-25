WellSpan ACO again earns high performance, savings under Medicare Shared Savings Program

York, Pa., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan’s focus on addressing health care affordability is once again recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for saving patients millions of dollars through care coordination with an emphasis on high-quality care. As a participant in the Medicare Shared Savings Program, WellSpan and its independent practice partners improve quality, experience and affordability to more than 67,000 beneficiaries across South Central Pennsylvania, according to recently released data from CMS.

WellSpan Health’s Medicare Accountable Care Organization (ACO) is an industry leader in value-based care and is the largest ACO in South Central Pennsylvania. WellSpan’s Medicare ACO performance for 2023 saved its patients and the Medicare program $16.5 million, resulting in $12.1 million in shared savings among the partners that make up the organization.

ACOs are value-based models which are predicated on the triple aim: to improve quality, experience and affordability and serve to improve the health of communities. Health systems, independent physician groups and others oversee improvements in access to quality care, enhance care coordination and manage chronic conditions. Coordinated care ensures patients receive the right care at the right time and with a goal of avoiding unnecessary variation in care. As part of creating a better care delivery system, Medicare rewards ACOs who provide higher quality care at a more affordable cost by sharing in the savings they achieve for the Medicare Program.

“WellSpan’s Medicare ACO continues to put affordability at the forefront of our mission, and we’re proud to be seen as a leader in value-based care in central Pennsylvania and across the nation,” said Dr. Anthony Aquilina, executive vice president and chief physician executive, WellSpan Health. “Our ACO achieved notable quality scores in human experience for our patients, engagement of our providers in shared decision making, as well as maintaining good communications with those providers. After two years of this important effort, we’ve driven a savings of $38 million for Medicare – for our patients and the program.”

WellSpan’s Medicare ACO success demonstrates years of clinical quality improvements with prioritized evidence-based care pathways, a focus on preventative screening and wellness, as well as improved access for patients. All primary care sites as part of the ACO maintain certified patient centered medical home status, with 95% of these practices working from an integrated electronic health record.