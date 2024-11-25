Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Report 2024 - Key Drivers Include Green Hydrogen as a Catalyst for Fuel Cells, Growing Demand from Maritime Industry and Investments in Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Carbon Credits

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 11 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 16.5%.



The increasing demand for sustainable energy sources across the hard-to-abate industries and technological advances to reduce cost and increase efficiency are among the major driving forces for the global hydrogen fuel cell market. The development of a hydrogen economy is crucial to speed up the commercialization of hydrogen fuel cells. The high cost and low competitiveness with conventional fuels, however, are major bottlenecks in the market's growth.



Substantial global efforts are currently focused on fuel cell research and development (R&D). Governments, private research institutes, universities and private industries all recognize the potential market that could develop over the next 15 to 25 years. Current R&D is mainly focused on the development of reliable, low cost and high-performance fuel cell systems that can be used for a wide array of transportation, diesel generator (DG), utility and industrial applications.



To this end, several types of fuel cells are currently being developed. The report will provide a discussion and an intercomparison of the more common fuel cell technologies currently available or in development. The technology tends to suffer from two distinct drawbacks: it is expensive, and it is difficult to find qualified service providers for maintenance. Cost has been the challenge of the fuel cell industry since the technology's advent. Cost reductions predicted and projected by the industry and by researchers have materialized at a much slower pace than anticipated. The result is that fuel cells still primarily fill only a niche market.





Report Scope



The global hydrogen fuel cell market determines the segments by product type, technology, application and regional market analysis. This report covers the hydrogen fuel cells used in stationary, portable and mobile applications. The applications considered in this study are combined heat and power (CHP), stationary power supply units, auxiliary power units and vehicle propulsion systems.



The market sizing has been provided in value ($ millions) and volume (gigawatts). The report also covers competitive intelligence, which covers the market share of prominent companies based on their product offerings and revenues generated from the fuel cell business. It also provides details of global market dynamics, emerging technologies and developments happening in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



