Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from November 18 to November 22, 2024

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 18 TO NOVEMBER 22, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 18 to November 22, 2024:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6218/11/2024FR001045120327 43426,258XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6218/11/2024FR001045120315 56026,2616CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6218/11/2024FR001045120344726,2807TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/11/2024FR001045120365 95525,3774XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/11/2024FR001045120326 63425,4325CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/11/2024FR001045120391225,3927TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6220/11/2024FR001045120351 44825,2452XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6220/11/2024FR001045120331 17625,2403CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6220/11/2024FR00104512031 41225,3398TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/11/2024FR001045120348 89824,7739XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/11/2024FR001045120326 62924,7778CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/11/2024FR00104512031 47124,7529TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/11/2024FR001045120318 79024,9519XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/11/2024FR001045120311 18024,9695CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/11/2024FR00104512031 19825,052TQEX
   TOTAL329 14425,28423 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

