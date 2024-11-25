Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from November 18 to November 22, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 18 TO NOVEMBER 22, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 18 to November 22, 2024:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 18/11/2024 FR0010451203 27 434 26,258 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 18/11/2024 FR0010451203 15 560 26,2616 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 18/11/2024 FR0010451203 447 26,2807 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/11/2024 FR0010451203 65 955 25,3774 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/11/2024 FR0010451203 26 634 25,4325 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/11/2024 FR0010451203 912 25,3927 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/11/2024 FR0010451203 51 448 25,2452 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/11/2024 FR0010451203 31 176 25,2403 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/11/2024 FR0010451203 1 412 25,3398 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/11/2024 FR0010451203 48 898 24,7739 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/11/2024 FR0010451203 26 629 24,7778 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/11/2024 FR0010451203 1 471 24,7529 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/11/2024 FR0010451203 18 790 24,9519 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/11/2024 FR0010451203 11 180 24,9695 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/11/2024 FR0010451203 1 198 25,052 TQEX TOTAL 329 144 25,28423

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment