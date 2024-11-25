Midnight Oil and Imagine Celebrate Major Wins at Clio Entertainment and the Graphic Design USA Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midnight Oil and Imagine are thrilled to announce their recent accolades at the Clio Entertainment Awards and the 61st Annual Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) Awards.

Midnight Oil Takes Home Three Clio Entertainment Awards

Out of thousands of global entries, Midnight Oil, an Imagine Group company, is celebrating a major win at this year’s Clio Entertainment Awards, winning three awards for outstanding Out-of-Home (OOH) creative work. The prestigious Clio awards honor groundbreaking ideas and innovation in advertising, and Midnight Oil’s wins highlight its ability to craft bold, engaging experiences.

The awarded campaigns include:

Silver – Netflix’s Leo Dueling Tongue Billboard

Silver – Disney’s Inside Out 2 Billboard

Bronze – Warner Bros’ Godzilla x Kong Billboard



“We are thrilled to be recognized for our work on some of the biggest films of 2024,” says Midnight Oil President, Bill Rosenthal. “It’s an honor to have our team’s creativity, fabrication skills, and dedication acknowledged. Our talented team and partnerships with our clients truly set a high standard in the industry.”





Imagine Among Top 10% of Creative Excellence at the 61st Annual GDUSA Awards

Out of 8,000 entries, Imagine is honored to be named among the top 10% of creative works selected as winners in the 61st annual GDUSA Awards. This prestigious competition recognizes outstanding creativity across print, packaging, POP, interactive, video, and more, celebrating the innovative work that drives results for brands and businesses alike.

Imagine’s winning projects reflect our commitment to pushing creative boundaries while delivering value to our clients:

Belk Back-to-School Campaign – Dynamic visuals and compelling storytelling brought this campaign to life for students and families.

– Dynamic visuals and compelling storytelling brought this campaign to life for students and families. General Mills National Cereal Day Advent Calendar – A creative and interactive take on celebrating cereal influencer enthusiasts nationwide.

– A creative and interactive take on celebrating cereal influencer enthusiasts nationwide. Dick’s Sporting Goods Retail Displays – Innovative point-of-purchase designs that enhanced the in-store shopping experience.

– Innovative point-of-purchase designs that enhanced the in-store shopping experience. General Mills K-Pop Influencer Box – A bespoke packaging solution that combined pop culture with exceptional design.

– A bespoke packaging solution that combined pop culture with exceptional design. Soskin’s Hot Sos The Buffalo SturdyStand Display – A standout retail display highlighting both creativity and functionality.



“These awards reflect the passion, dedication, and collaboration of our talented team at Imagine and Midnight Oil,” said Chief Revenue Officer, John Biscanti. “We’re honored to be recognized by GDUSA and the Clio Entertainment Awards, and grateful for our clients’ trust in bringing their visions to life. These recognitions highlight our commitment to delivering larger-than-life experiences that captivate and engage global audiences, and our passion for creating unforgettable campaigns.”





About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world’s most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, out of home, fulfillment & kitting. With a customer technology stack powered by Dotti, a single, flexible platform designed to manage even the most complex in-store marketing programs and a collection of talented designers and innovators in Imagine Studio, all backed with powerhouse print and digital production capabilities Imagine has the solution. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com or moagency.com .

