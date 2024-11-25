Major Shareholder Announcement

Bang & Olufsen A/S has on 25 November 2024 pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act received two major shareholder announcements from UBS Group AG which states that, UBS Group AG’s total holding of shares and voting rights according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39 of the Danish Capital Markets Act

as per 20 November 2024 fell below 5 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S; and

as per 21 November 2024 again exceeds 5 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.

As per 20 November 2024, UBS Group AG held 4,909,145 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S corresponding to 4.00 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.

As per 21 November 2024, UBS Group AG holds 6,217,075 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S corresponding to 5.06 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.

