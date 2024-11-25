BigCommerce to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced the following upcoming investor conference presentations.

Chief Financial Officer Daniel Lentz will present and host meetings with institutional investors at:

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 4:15 p.m. Mountain Time (5:15 p.m. Central Time)





Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference on Monday, December 9, 2024 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time (8:20 a.m. Central Time)



Chief Executive Officer Travis Hess and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Lentz will present and host meetings with institutional investors at:

Barclays Global Technology Conference on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 9:15 a.m. Pacific Time (11:15 a.m. Central Time)



Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the BigCommerce investor relations website at https://investors.bigcommerce.com . Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Burrow, Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

