Let the Holiday Merrython Begin: Plex’s Holiday Hub Features Hundreds of Free Movies and TV Shows; In Addition, Plex Adds 75 More Free Ad-Supported TV Channels Worldwide

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Did you know watching holiday movies ranks higher than tree decorating as a favorite holiday tradition? And that streaming media company Plex offers hundreds of free timeless classics and holiday favorites? Plex has launched its seasonal free holiday hub for festive consumers to easily find and stream hundreds of holiday favorites, from Hallmark hits to Christmas classics, including It’s a Wonderful Life, A Christmas Carol, and Santa Claus. In addition, it has added 75 more free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels worldwide in the past eight weeks.

Plex is solving the streaming media chaos, making it quick and easy to find, watch, rate, talk about, and recommend any movie or TV show streamed online, from 50,000+ free movies and TV shows to some of today’s most popular video rentals.

From Hallmark Holiday Marathons to On-Demand Festive Movies

From Hallmark classics to new single-series channels available for free 24/7, which includes A Princess for Christmas, Office Christmas Party, A Bride for Christmas, Hitched for the Holidays, and A Christmas Wish.

In addition to hundreds of hours of holiday-themed free movies and TV shows, Plex also offers premium rentals of massive holiday hits, including Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Four Christmases, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, A Christmas Story, It’s a Wonderful Life, and The Polar Express.

You can find Plex’s free holiday movies and TV shows hub HERE and premium holiday rentals HERE .

According to a survey Plex commissioned in recent years, Americans rank watching holiday movies (72%) over decorating the tree (66%) and baking cookies (55%) as one of their favorite holiday traditions.

“People love to celebrate their holidays by watching some of their old favorites together, and each year, Plex aims to deliver more content for you and your friends and family to enjoy,” said Scott Hancock, VP of marketing for Plex . “Yet no matter how extensive any streaming service’s library may be, there’s always something missing—especially those beloved holiday classics. With our Universal Search and Watchlist features, Plex makes finding any movie or show effortless, regardless of where it may be streaming. Simply search, and Plex will guide you to the service with exactly what you’re looking for."

The Worldwide Leader in Free Ad-Supported TV

In addition to its annual holiday hub, Plex has added 70 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels in the past eight weeks. Plex has launched over 475 channels this year, with more than 1,250 active channels worldwide.

Among the new popular channels available for free 24/7 are The Martha Stewart Channel, The Ellen Channel, and Spanish-language favorites such as TuDiscovery and CNÑ XPRESS, plus the launch of ten A+E Networks channels in Canada, including Modern Marvels, Duck Dynasty, and Tiny House Nation.

Today, Plex combines free TV with ad-supported video on demand (“AVOD”) to reach more than 25 million monthly active users globally. Plex has the industry’s most widely available ad-supported video-on-demand and Live TV offerings.

About Plex

Available in over 195 countries and partnering with some of the biggest names in entertainment, Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer access to free entertainment—including over 50,000 free titles, movies, and TV shows on demand, premium movie rentals, as well as hundreds of free-to-stream Live TV channels spanning virtually all genres, interests, and languages. For more information, visit https://plex.tv .

