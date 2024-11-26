Caregivers are the Heroes Among Us: Recognizing the Essential Role of Caregivers

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As our population ages, family health dynamics change, and healthcare complexities grow, the need for caregivers has never been greater. Yet, they often navigate their journeys in silence. In recognition of National Caregiver Month, Marvell Adams Jr., CEO of Caregiver Action Network, joined by caregiver Judy Krieg—who has cared for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease— conducted a satellite media tour sponsored by Lundbeck and in conjunction with D S Simon Media. Together, Judy and Marvell shared insights on the caregiver journey and highlighted the "I Care" campaign, which celebrates the resilience and dedication of these remarkable individuals.

In the U.S., more than half of those providing care don’t recognize themselves as caregivers. As a result, many do not access the tools that can alleviate caregiving stress. That’s why it’s important to help individuals identify themselves as caregivers and connect them with resources that can help make a difference.

This year, during 2024 National Family Caregivers Month, Caregiver Action Network highlights the importance of self-recognition and self-identifying as a caregiver - key factors in caregivers’ access to essential support. Identifying as a caregiver opens the door to the family caregiver support needed throughout their journey.

During this month, Caregiver Action Network also focuses on empowering caregivers and reminding them they are not alone in this journey. With the proper support and tools, one can continue to provide care while taking care of themselves. As Judy shares, she wishes she knew she wasn’t alone in the caregiver journey and had known more about symptoms of agitation associated with Alzheimer’s dementia.

There are many free resources available through the Caregiver Action Network to help those providing care navigate their caregiving journey:

Marvell Adams Jr. is a highly skilled advocate, educator, and leader. He has a lifelong commitment to serving caregivers, marginalized communities, and older adults. After a nationwide search, the Board of Directors unanimously appointed Marvell as CEO of Caregiver Action Network. Marvell has shown dedication to serving caregivers since high school.

He became fascinated with Alzheimer’s disease while completing a biology report. He pursued his education at the College of Charleston, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. Marvell later obtained a Master of Healthcare Administration specializing in Aging Services from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.

Judy Krieg lives in Jackson, Michigan and assumed the role of caregiver for her parents when they began showing symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease (Mother) and Vascular Dementia (Father). Caring for two parents at once was physically and emotionally challenging. She became their Power of Attorney, attended medical appointments, moved them to assisted care and made them comfortable until they passed in 2020 and 2021. Judy’s mother displayed several agitation symptoms, including irritability, swearing, resisting help, and hoarding, and in addition she threatened suicide - making caregiving especially difficult.

Despite an extensive career in pharmaceutical sales, focused on neuroscience, there was still a lot she didn’t know about being a caregiver. Judy is now a cheerleader and advocate for others who may be caring for a loved one and need support like she did.

About CAN

Caregiver Action Network (www.CaregiverAction.org) is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 100 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, or diseases. CAN also supports those meeting the living needs of older adults. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.

About Lundbeck

Lundbeck is a global biopharmaceutical company focusing exclusively on brain health. With more than 70 years of experience in neuroscience, they are committed to improving the lives of people with neurological and psychiatric diseases. As a focused innovator, they strive for our research and development programs to tackle some of the most complex neurological challenges. For additional information on Lundbeck US, please visit Lundbeck.com/us.

