Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 24 October 2024.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme: 25 October to no later than 31 January 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 24 October 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/630240

From 18 November until 22 November 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,850,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 267.3651 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 18 November OSE 400,000 259.3740 103,749,600.00 CEUX TQEX 19 November OSE 400,000 260.9268 104,370,720.00 CEUX TQEX 20 November OSE 350,000 267.2692 93,544,220.00 CEUX TQEX 21 November OSE 350,000 276.5103 96,778,605.00 CEUX TQEX 22 November OSE 350,000 274.8064 96,182,240.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,850,000 267.3651 494,625,385.00 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 5,600,000 261.2385 1,462,935,840.00 CEUX TQEX Total 5,600,000 261.2385 1,462,935,840.00 Total buy-backs under fourth tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 7,450,000 262.7599 1,957,561,225.00 CEUX TQEX Total 7,450,000 262.7599 1,957,561,225.00

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 55,318,398 own shares, corresponding to 1.98% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 46,581,815 own shares, corresponding to 1.67% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

