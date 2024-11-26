The last day of trading with the warrants of series TO8 in Terranet AB is today, November 26th, 2024

Today, November 26th, 2024, is the last day of trading with the warrants of series TO8 in Terranet AB (“Terranet” or “the Company”). The exercise period for the warrants of series TO8 runs up until November 29th, 2024. Each warrant of series TO8 gives the owner the right to subscribe for one (1) new B-share in the Company. The exercise price for the warrants of series TO8 is SEK 0.14 per B-share.

If all the warrants of series TO8 are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 19.6 million before issuing costs. To prevent the warrants expiring without value, the holder must actively subscribe for new shares, no later than November 29th, 2024. Alternatively, the holder may sell the warrants, no later than today, November 26th, 2024. Please be aware that certain nominees may close their application earlier than November 29th, 2024. Complete terms and conditions for the warrants are available at the Company’s website, www.terranet.se/en.

Summarized terms for the warrants of series TO8:

Subscription period: November 18 - 29, 2024.

Issue size: 140,078,193 warrants of series TO8, which entitles to subscription of 140,078,193 B-shares. If all warrants are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 19.6 million before issuing costs.

Exercise price: SEK 0.14 per B-share.

Last day for trading warrants of series TO8: November 26, 2024.

Share capital and dilution: If all warrants are exercised the share capital will increase with SEK 1,400,781.93, from SEK 10,710,327.32 to SEK 12,111,109.25. If all warrants are exercised the number of shares in the Company will increase with 140,078,193 B-shares, from 1,071 032,732 shares (divided into 1,083,063 A-shares and 1,069,949,669 B-shares), to 1,211,110,925 shares. If all warrants of series TO8 are exercised, the dilution will amount to approximately 12 percent of the number of shares in the Company.

Please be advised: The invested amount must be rounded up to two decimal places.

How warrants are exercised:

Nominee-registered warrants (Custody account)

Subscription and payment by exercise of warrants shall be made in accordance with instructions from each nominee. Please contact your nominee for additional information.

Direct-registered warrants (Securities account)

No accounts for issuing nor any instructions regarding payments will be sent out. Subscriptions will be made through simultaneous payment in accordance with the instructions on the application form.

The warrants will then be replaced by interim shares awaiting registration at the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

The application form including instructions for payment is available on Terranet´s website, www.terranet.se.

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the issuing agent to Terranet AB in connection with the exercise of series TO8 warrants. Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the exercise of series TO8 warrants.

For questions regarding the warrants, please contact: Mangold Fondkommission AB

Tel: +46 8 5050 1595

E-mail: emissioner@mangold.se

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO Tel: +46 7 0777 8538

E-mail: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

or

Dan Wahrenberg, CFO Tel: +46 7 0337 0346

E-mail: dan.wahrenberg@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017 (Nasdaq: TERRNT B).

For more information, please visit Terranet´s website www.terranet.se.

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, ca@mangold.se.

