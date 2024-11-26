PR - Atos secures €165 million contract extension with EUROCONTROL

Press Release

Atos secures €165 million contract extension with EUROCONTROL

This contract extension will deliver Mission-Critical Infrastructure and Cybersecurity Monitoring Services 24/7 to EUROCONTROL

Paris, France, and Brussels, Belgium - November 26, 2024 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, high-performance computing and information technology infrastructure, today announces it has been entrusted by EUROCONTROL to continue supporting its mission critical services for European Airspace Management & Aviation.

EUROCONTROL is a pan-European, civil-military organization dedicated to supporting a more efficient, more cost-effective European aviation with minimal environmental impact. Its activities touch on operations, service provision, concept development, research, Europe-wide project implementation, performance improvements, coordination with key aviation players at various levels as well as providing support to the future evolution and strategic orientations of aviation.

A leader in infrastructure managed services and European leader in managed security services, Atos has a strong track record in collaborating with EUROCONTROL, with a partnership that has been extended in various fields for over 10 years. This contract extension reflects the mutual trust and confidence between the two organisations and serves as a testament to the expertise of professionals managing EUROCONTROL’s most sensitive assets, demonstrating a deep understanding of their business needs and constraints.

This contract extension will enable EUROCONTROL to enhance the resilience of its IT infrastructure through the expert management of platforms, networks and security that underpin its critical applications. Additionally, it will also future proof EUROCONTROL by integrating new and emerging cloud computing technologies. Notably, the contract includes the deployment of the first multi-region public cloud solution for Air Traffic Management (ATM) applications, fully accredited by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Eviden, Atos Group’s business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, brings to this project its extensive expertise in cybersecurity and provides proactive monitoring of all EUROCONTROL critical assets, using proprietary AI-enabled security products.

The foundational technologies delivered in this contract will support EUROCONTROL in its transformational iNM programme, as it seeks to upgrade its application assets to meet the future demands of the European Aviation sector, in view of the expected growth in aviation traffic.

“EUROCONTROL represents one of our most important partnerships in our Air Traffic Management business and I am grateful that they have once again entrusted Atos with the management of their mission critical assets. We will continue to marshal Atos Group capabilities to support EUROCONTROL in its ambition to support growth across its aviation network”, said Punit Sehgal, CEO Belux, Atos Group.

“At EUROCONTROL, we are committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and innovation in European aviation. By leveraging Atos’ expertise in mission-critical infrastructure and cybersecurity, we are confident in our ability to enhance the resilience and future-readiness of our IT systems. This partnership will play a crucial role in supporting the growth and evolution of European airspace management.”, commented Antonio Licu, CIO, EUROCONTROL, Brussels (Belgium)

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 82,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Cindy De Smedt – cindy.desmedt@atos.net

All Colors of Communication Belgium

Eef@allcolorsofcommunication.com

chiara@allcolorsofcommunication.com

Press contact: globalprteam@atos.net

Attachment