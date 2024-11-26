Fuller Seminary Releases Annual Year in Review

Pasadena, CA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuller Theological Seminary is proud to release its Year in Review for the 2023–2024 academic year. This year’s report, “A Seminary for the Future,” offers a snapshot of the inspiring and innovative work going on not only at the seminary, but also by Fuller alumni around the world.

Inside this 40-page, full-color report, readers will learn how Fuller is building a seminary for the decades ahead through its two schools, four campuses, in-person and online programs, esteemed faculty, creative and practical centers and institutes, worldwide initiatives, and global outreach.

“We are committed to advancing a vibrant, transformative theological education that speaks to the needs of today and the hope of tomorrow,” said Fuller President David Emmanuel Goatley. “This year’s review captures how, through innovation and faithfulness, our seminary is equipping leaders and scholars to engage meaningfully in communities worldwide. We are profoundly grateful to all those whose generosity fuels our mission and propels us forward as a seminary for the future."

Connect here to view the digital version of “A Seminary for the Future.”

