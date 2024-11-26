Fernando De Lapuerta appointed new EVP International

(Oslo, 26 November 2024) – Fernando De Lapuerta will join the Corporate Management team of Statkraft as Executive Vice President (EVP) International from 1 January 2025. De Lapuerta currently holds the position of Country Manager for Statkraft in Brazil.

Fernando De Lapuerta, a Spanish national, has held several senior management positions in the international renewable energy industry for nearly twenty years. With a strong background in business and law, coupled with work experience from Spain, Panama, Brazil and Norway, he has been a key figure at Statkraft since he joined the company more than a decade ago.

“I am very pleased that Fernando De Lapuerta has accepted the appointment as EVP International. He has been instrumental in delivering the strong growth and profitable operations Statkraft has achieved in Brazil in recent years. Fernando has personally played a pivotal role in delivering several high-profile projects and the successful completion of major deals. I am very pleased to welcome Fernando to my management team, where we continue to work on delivering solid value creation based on our ambitious growth strategy,” says President and CEO Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal in Statkraft.

Strong growth in Brazil

Statkraft has built a strong position as Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy and a significant player in selected markets in South America. Statkraft has been present in Brazil since 2008 and has built a strong organisation, profitable operations and a considerable pipeline for further value creation under De Lapuerta’s leadership. The company now operates 18 hydropower plants and 8 wind farms, with a total installed capacity of more than 2,200 MW. In February 2024, Statkraft inaugurated its largest wind farm outside Europe, the 519 MW Ventos de Santa Eugênia Wind Complex in Bahia, placing Statkraft among the top 10 wind power producers in Brazil.

“Statkraft has an ambitious strategy and unique position for further profitable growth within renewable energy. I am very much looking forward to contributing to our value creation together with the rest of the organisation outside Europe. Going forward, we will focus our investments on South America, where the opportunities to achieve scale and leverage our core capabilities are strong,” says Fernando De Lapuerta, incoming EVP International in Statkraft. The business area International is responsible for asset ownership and project development outside Europe.

De Lapuerta succeeds Ingeborg Dårflot who has been appointed EVP for the new business area, Technology and Project Delivery.

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has around 7,000 employees in more than 20 countries.

