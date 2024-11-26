LVT Launches ACCESS Taskforce in Detroit in Collaboration with Retailers, State and Local Officials

DETROIT, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.), the leader of customizable mobile security solutions, today announced the activation of the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security (ACCESS) Taskforce in Detroit. The initiative, which builds from success in other cities, is centered around reducing crime and creating a safer environment for employees, customers, and community members by fostering greater collaboration amongst retailers, state and local officials, and solution providers.

The ACCESS Taskforce is led by LVT in partnership with the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC), law enforcement, retailers, government officials, and other community safety leaders. Participating retailers include 7-Eleven, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Meijer, and Ulta Beauty.

LVT mobile security units will be placed in key locations like retail shopping centers and known crime hotspots across the city. Crime deterrence features, including loudspeaker announcements and spotlights, which can be customized and automated, will complement advanced monitoring solutions that provide predictive insights when suspicious activity is detected. Participating retailers can select to share video footage with law enforcement when a crime occurs to support the effective tracking of bad actors across locations and gather substantive evidence to drive successful prosecution.

The pilot ACCESS Taskforce initiative was originally conducted in Opelika, AL, and Paducah, KY, and drove measurable improvements , including a 40% overall decrease in theft and a 54% decrease in burglaries.

LVT and the LPRC will publish findings from the Detroit ACCESS Taskforce in Q3 2025. Learn more about LVT’s mobile security solutions at www.lvt.com .

Quotes:

“Organizations across industries and locations are facing a disturbing increase in crime and violent acts against customers, employees, and the general public. No company or organization can solve this problem alone,” said Matt Kelley, SVP of Market Development at LVT. “The ACCESS Taskforce has proven to drive measurable safety improvements in our first test cities, and we are confident that our efforts in Detroit will improve safety and security.”

“Our research shows that visible, reliable security measures are crucial for enhancing safety and peace of mind for shoppers, employees, and the community,” said Cory Lowe, Director of Research at the LPRC. “With the deployment of the ACCESS Taskforce in Detroit, we are hoping to understand how the units affect crime, disorder, and feelings of safety among employees, customers, and community members. Previous research in smaller cities has provided promising results, but the LPRC is proud to participate in this collaborative, data-driven approach to promoting safety in a large city like Detroit.”

About LVT

LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.) is a leader in life safety and security and the premier developer and manufacturer of mobile, solar-powered, and cellular/satellite-connected security solutions and software. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, LVT’s enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is used by retailers, critical infrastructure and utilities, construction projects, warehouse and distribution centers, and more. LVT is proud to be made in the USA and manufactured in Utah. For more information, visit www.lvt.com .