Discover the LTH (Lither) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that LTH (Lither) will be listed on XT Exchange. The LTH/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (Layer 2). Please take note of the go-live schedule:

Deposit: 12:00 on November 27, 2024 (UTC)

12:00 on November 27, 2024 (UTC) Trading: 12:00 on November 28, 2024 (UTC)

12:00 on November 28, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 12:00 on November 29, 2024 (UTC)



About LTH (Lither)

In the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology, Lither Blockchain stands out as a transformative platform at the intersection of GameFi, DeFi, and the integration of Real World Assets (RWA). By focusing on merging digital and physical assets within decentralized environments, Lither Blockchain is redefining standards for security, efficiency, and user engagement.

Lither Blockchain’s mission is to leverage blockchain technology to build an inclusive, accessible, and diversified financial ecosystem. With GameFi driving innovation in the gaming space, DeFi reshaping the financial world, and RWAs bridging the gap between digital assets and the physical world, Lither Blockchain offers a comprehensive ecosystem that connects gaming, finance, and real-world assets seamlessly.

The listing of LTH on XT Exchange marks a significant milestone for the Lither community, paving the way for broader global adoption and increasing accessibility for users. XT Exchange’s commitment to supporting innovative projects like Lither reinforces its dedication to driving growth in blockchain technology and empowering decentralized ecosystems.

Website: https://lither.com/

Blockchain Browser: https://litherscan.com

Whitepaper Link: https://lither.gitbook.io/lither-whitepaper

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.