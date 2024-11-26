Chronic Ocular Pain Market to Hit Valuation of US$ 12.44 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chronic ocular pain market was valued at US$ 7.19 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 12.44 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The global market for chronic ocular pain treatment presents a significant opportunity, driven by an aging global population and increasing incidences of conditions such as dry eye disease (DED) and autoimmune disorders. In 2023, the global prevalence of DED alone affected over 350 million people, with a notable impact on populations aged 40 and above. Women, in particular, are disproportionately affected in the ocular pain market, accounting for roughly twice the number of cases as men, largely due to hormonal differences and autoimmune predispositions. The United States reports approximately 16 million adults diagnosed with DED, while China and India with 120 million and 60 million cases, respectively, highlighting the vast regional demand for effective therapies. The rise in screen time, contributing to ocular discomfort, has further propelled the need for advanced treatments.

Pharmaceutical interventions remain at the forefront of managing chronic ocular pain, with products like Lyrica (Pfizer), Cymbalta (Eli Lilly), and Neurontin (Pfizer) leading the market for neuropathic pain associated with ocular conditions. Gabapentin and naltrexone have also shown promise in clinical settings. Topical therapies, including autologous serum tears and corticosteroids, are gaining traction for their efficacy in managing inflammation and promoting healing in the ocular pain market. In developed countries, direct and indirect costs of vision-related conditions reach $150 billion, with the United States alone accounting for $100 billion, underscoring the economic burden and the potential for market growth.

Key pharmaceutical players in chronic ocular pain market like Novartis, AstraZeneca, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are investing heavily in research and development, aiming to capture a larger share of this burgeoning market. The introduction of biosimilars and novel drug delivery systems, coupled with strategic partnerships and acquisitions, is expected to further drive market expansion. In developing countries, despite lower treatment costs, the relative financial burden remains high due to limited healthcare infrastructure, presenting opportunities for affordable generic alternatives.

Key Findings in Chronic Ocular Pain Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 12.44 billion CAGR 6.58% Largest Region (2023) North America (45.38%) By Indication Dry Eye Disease (40.23%) By Application Post-Surgical Pain (38.72%) By Treatment Type Pharmacological Treatments (72.31%) By Route of Administration Topical (54.35%) By End User Hospitals (37.32%) By Gender Female (69.48%) By Age Group 55 to 70 Yrs (41.78%) Top Drivers Increasing screen time causing eye strain and prolonged digital device-induced ocular discomfort.

Aging populations leading to higher prevalence of age-related chronic ocular conditions.

Environmental pollutants exacerbating ocular diseases, resulting in chronic ocular pain worldwide. Top Trends Emergence of novel therapies targeting root causes of chronic ocular pain.

Rising patient awareness driving demand for effective ocular pain treatments.

Advancements in research fostering personalized approaches to managing ocular pain. Top Challenges High costs of treatment restricting patient access to necessary ocular pain therapies.

Limited knowledge among clinicians about diagnosing and managing chronic ocular pain.

Medication side effects and adherence issues impacting treatment effectiveness.

The Prevalence and Impact of Dry Eye Disease to Generate More than 40% Revenue of the Chronic Ocular Pain Market

In recent years, dry eye disease has solidified its status as a predominant cause of chronic ocular pain, affecting millions globally. By 2023, over 350 million people worldwide were reported to suffer from this debilitating condition, a figure that has increased steadily due to lifestyle and environmental factors. The rise in digital device usage, with the average person spending nearly 7 hours a day on screens, has exacerbated symptoms, leading to an influx of patients seeking medical attention. The economic burden of dry eye disease is significant, with healthcare costs and lost productivity amounting to approximately $55 billion annually. Moreover, the condition is prevalent in older populations, with more than 30% of individuals aged over 65 experiencing symptoms, underscoring the urgent need for effective management strategies.

Pharmacological Treatments: An Indispensable Approach

Pharmacological interventions continue to dominate the chronic ocular pain market landscape, largely due to their efficacy and rapid action. The market reached $7 billion in 2023, reflecting their critical role in patient care. NSAIDs, corticosteroids, and analgesics remain at the forefront, with their ability to alleviate pain and inflammation efficiently. For instance, the sales of NSAID eye drops like Diclofenac and Bromfenac increased by 20% over the past year. Corticosteroids such as Dexamethasone have also seen a 15% rise in usage due to their effectiveness in treating postoperative pain. The preference for pharmacological options is further evidenced by their success rates, with over 80% of patients reporting significant pain relief. This high level of patient satisfaction reinforces the ongoing reliance on these medications.

Post-Surgical Pain Management: Addressing a Key Challenge

Post-surgical pain remains a leading challenge in chronic ocular pain market, driven by the sheer volume of surgical procedures performed annually. In 2023, approximately 30 million eye surgeries were conducted worldwide, with cataract surgeries accounting for a significant portion. Despite advancements in surgical techniques, postoperative pain persists, affecting roughly 15% of patients. This prevalence underscores the need for targeted pain management strategies. Patients undergoing refractive surgeries are particularly vulnerable, with a reported 25% experiencing chronic pain post-procedure. The risk is amplified in individuals with comorbidities such as diabetes, where postoperative complications occur in more than 20% of cases. Addressing these challenges is crucial for improving patient outcomes and reducing the burden on healthcare systems.

The Dominance of Topical Administration

Topical administration remains the method of choice for delivering treatments in the chronic ocular pain market, favored for its localized action and ease of use. In 2023, over 550 million units of topical medications were dispensed globally, highlighting their widespread acceptance. The market for these products is valued at over $3.5 billion, driven by the demand for effective and convenient treatment options. The relief rates for topical therapies are impressive, with up to 75% of patients experiencing significant symptom alleviation. The variety of available treatments, including anesthetics, anti-inflammatory agents, and lubricants, caters to diverse patient needs. New advancements in drug formulations, such as sustained-release eye drops, promise to enhance efficacy and patient compliance further. This innovation underscores the enduring prominence of topical therapies in managing chronic ocular pain.

Asia Pacific's Emergence as the Second Largest Chronic Ocular Pain Market, Poised to Control Over 25% Market Revenue

The Asia Pacific region has emerged as the second-largest market for chronic ocular pain, driven by its vast population and rising incidence of ocular conditions. China and India are significant contributors to this dominance. In China, over 120 million people are estimated to suffer from dry eye disease, according to the Chinese Ophthalmological Society, influenced by factors like urban pollution and high digital device usage averaging 6.8 hours per day. India reports approximately 100 million individuals experiencing chronic ocular pain symptoms, driven by increasing screen time and environmental pollutants. The aging population in Asia Pacific plays a crucial role. Japan, for instance, has over 36 million residents aged 65 and above, as reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in 2023, increasing the prevalence of age-related ocular conditions. Myopia rates are soaring among youths; in China, over 50% of teenagers are diagnosed with myopia, heightening the risk of ocular strain and pain.

Economic growth has led to enhanced healthcare access across the Asia Pacific chronic ocular pain market. China's healthcare expenditure has surpassed $1.1 trillion annually, enabling investment in ocular health services. India allocates over $280 billion to healthcare, with national programs addressing eye health. The proliferation of smartphone users—over 1.6 billion in Asia Pacific—exacerbates ocular issues, intensifying the need for effective management solutions. Pharmaceutical companies are expanding operations, with over 250 clinical trials related to ocular treatments active in the region. These factors collectively position Asia Pacific as a key player in the global chronic ocular pain market.

AbbVie Managed Top Position in Chronic Ocular Pain Market, Control Nearly 25% Share

AbbVie Inc.'s dominance in the chronic ocular pain market is largely attributed to its strategic acquisition of Allergan in 2020, which brought a wealth of expertise and an expansive portfolio of 125 eye care products under its umbrella. This acquisition significantly bolstered AbbVie's capabilities, allowing it to cater to a broad spectrum of ocular conditions, including chronic ocular pain. The integration of Allergan's established presence in treating conditions like dry eye, glaucoma, and retinal diseases provided AbbVie with a solid foundation to enhance its market position. Products like Diclofenac Ophthalmic Solution (marketed as Voltaren in the US and Vofenal in Canada) and the Refresh® brand of OTC eye drops have been instrumental in addressing both the symptoms and underlying causes of ocular pain, thereby strengthening AbbVie's product portfolio in this segment.

In addition to its expansive product offerings, AbbVie has made significant investments in research and development, further cementing its leadership in the chronic ocular pain market. In 2023, the company increased its adjusted R&D investment by approximately $700 million, a testament to its commitment to innovation and the development of new treatments. AbbVie has advanced six first-in-class molecules into Phase 3 or potentially registration-enabling trials in 2022, underscoring its dedication to bringing groundbreaking therapies to market. Strategic partnerships, such as those with Capsida Biotherapeutics, Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc., have focused on developing genetic-based therapies and potential gene therapies for serious eye diseases, positioning AbbVie at the forefront of innovation in ocular health.

Globally, AbbVie has leveraged its comprehensive market presence to establish a competitive edge in the chronic ocular pain segment. The company's active participation in the ocular drug delivery market, which is experiencing significant growth, indicates a substantial global footprint. The integration of Allergan has expanded AbbVie's reach, particularly in Asia, where the company has seen notable growth. Additionally, AbbVie's strategic focus on emerging markets like China highlights its efforts to address high unmet needs in ophthalmic care. With plans to maintain a high single-digit compound annual revenue growth rate through 2029, supported by strategic acquisitions and a robust pipeline, AbbVie is well-positioned to sustain and potentially enhance its leadership in the chronic ocular pain market.

Chronic Ocular Pain Market Key Players:

Opdenas Lifesciences

Alcon Inc.

Bausch & Lomb

Novartis AG

Sun Pharmaceutical

Laboratorios Salvat S.A.

OKYO Pharma Limited

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (A

Formosa Pharmaceuticals

Surface Ophthalmics

Sylentis

Aldeyra Therapeutics

AbbVie Inc

Vyluma, Inc

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Indication

Dry Eye Disease

Stevens-Johnson Syndrome

Scleritis

Episcleritis

Sjögren's Syndrome

Pterygium

Contact Lens Intolerance

Others

By Treatment Type

Pharmacological Treatments Analgesics Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Opioids Corticosteroids Antibiotics/Antivirals Mydriatics/Cycloplegics Others

Non-Pharmacological Treatments Physical Therapies Cold Compresses Warm Compresses Home Remedies Eye Drops Others



By Application

Post-Surgical Pain

Trauma-Induced Pain

Infection-Induced Pain

Others

By Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

Injectable

By End User

Hospitals

Opthalmic Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

By Gender

Male

Female

By Age Group

Up to 10 Yrs

10 to 25 Yrs

25 to 40 Yrs

41 to 55 Yrs

55 to 70 Yrs

Above 70 Yrs

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

