Nutrigenomics Market Projected to Reach USD 2,365.22 Million by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Personalized Nutrition and Precision Health – Research by SNS Insider

The Nutrigenomics market is rapidly expanding, driven by increased awareness of the role of genetics in nutrition and personalized health solutions. The market is witnessing substantial growth as consumers seek genetically tailored dietary interventions, leading to the accelerated adoption of genetic testing services and related products.

Market Overview

Increasing demand for personalized nutrition and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, fuel the market for Nutrigenomics. Strong demand for genetic testing services and reagents arises from the realization by individuals and healthcare providers of the significance of genetics in dietary preferences. These products and services are essential in determining personalized dietaries based on an individual's genetic makeup and making the food we ingest more congruent with our health needs. The global nutrigenomics solutions supply has been growing gradually because of advances in genomic research technology, which have made genetic testing cheaper and more accessible. This, in turn, has boosted demand, especially in developed economies where healthcare providers and consumers embrace personalized medicine.





Key Nutrigenomics Companies Profiled

Nutrigenomics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 582.89 million Market Size by 2032 US$ 2365.22 million CAGR CAGR of 16.86% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product

In 2023, the Reagents & Kits segment dominated the Nutrigenomics market, capturing approximately 60.0% of the market share. Reagents and kits are essential for the genetic testing process, enabling the extraction, analysis, and interpretation of genetic material from biological samples. These products are widely used in both clinical and research settings, supporting the development of personalized nutrition solutions. The growing demand for precision health and personalized dietary plans continues to fuel the demand for these products.

The Services segment, which includes genetic counseling and personalized nutrition services, is experiencing the fastest growth. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11%, driven by increasing consumer demand for tailored health solutions. As the field of genomics advances, more consumers are seeking to understand how their genetic makeup influences their health and nutrition. This demand is pushing the growth of genetic counseling services and customized diet plans offered by healthcare providers and research institutions.

By Application

The Obesity application held the largest share of the Nutrigenomics market in 2023, accounting for approximately 35.0% of the market. Obesity continues to be a major global health issue, with rising cases linked to lifestyle factors, genetic predispositions, and environmental influences. Nutrigenomics plays a crucial role in combating obesity by offering personalized dietary recommendations based on genetic analysis. By identifying genes involved in metabolism, fat storage, and appetite regulation, nutrigenomics enables more effective and personalized interventions for weight management.

The Cardiovascular Diseases application is the fastest-growing segment in the Nutrigenomics market. The growing global incidence of heart disease has fueled the demand for early diagnosis and personalized prevention strategies. Nutrigenomics provides valuable insights into genetic variations that affect heart health, such as cholesterol levels and blood pressure. As a result, the demand for genetic-based dietary recommendations for managing cardiovascular risk factors is expected to drive this segment's growth at a CAGR of 12%.

Nutrigenomics Market Key Segments:

By Product

Reagents & Kits

Services

By Application

Obesity

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer Research

Others

By Technique

Saliva

Buccal Swab

Blood

By End Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Regional Highlights

North America

In 2023, North America dominated the Nutrigenomics market, holding the largest market share. The region’s strong healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and consumer awareness of personalized health solutions have made it a leader in the adoption of nutrigenomics. Companies in North America, such as Xcode Life and GX Sciences, are at the forefront of offering genetic testing and personalized nutrition solutions, contributing to the market’s growth. Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, including obesity and cardiovascular diseases, is expected to continue driving demand for nutrigenomics services and products in the region.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to experience the fastest growth in the Nutrigenomics market over the next decade. This growth is primarily attributed to increasing disposable incomes, rising awareness of genetic testing, and the adoption of personalized health solutions. With a large population and a high prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes and obesity, countries like China and India are expected to become major markets for nutrigenomics. The region’s expanding healthcare sector and government initiatives promoting the integration of genomics into healthcare are further driving the market's growth.

Recent Developments

June 2023 - Xcode Life launched the Gene Nutrition Test, a comprehensive genetic test covering nearly 50 aspects of nutrition, offering personalized dietary recommendations based on individual genetic profiles.

June 2023 - GX Sciences partnered with GetHairMD to offer personalized hair loss solutions, utilizing genetic insights to enhance the effectiveness of targeted treatments.

The Nutrigenomics Market is poised for continued growth, driven by advancements in genomic research, increasing consumer demand for personalized health solutions, and the growing adoption of genetic testing across clinical and consumer applications. The market's future is bright, with continuous product and service innovations ensuring more individuals benefit from genetically tailored nutrition and health strategies.

