Tactile Mobility Sets New Industry Benchmark for Virtual Tire-Wear Monitoring Sensor Accuracy to Enhance Road Safety

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Mobility , a leader in virtual sensing technology, has announced the release of its Virtual Tire Wear Sensor software. The sensor’s tire monitoring algorithm exceeds industry standards for accuracy in virtual sensors, setting benchmarks in road safety and cost-efficiency for similar technologies.

As self-driving cars make up an increasing percentage of vehicles on the road, safety is under even sharper focus. Tire health plays an essential role in overall vehicle performance and preventing blowouts and skidding, yet current tire monitoring remains largely manual, posing potential risks due to neglect. This is of particular concern with the growth of electric vehicles, which usually require less frequent routine maintenance and may not undergo consistent tire health checks.

Most current tire monitoring solutions fall into three categories: manual checks, which are time-consuming and require the vehicle to be stationary, expensive physical sensors integrated into smart tires or Automated Tire Inspection Machines. Tactile Mobility's new Virtual Tire Wear Sensor revolutionizes this landscape by eliminating the need for additional hardware and setting a new standard of accuracy. It enables real-time monitoring for vehicles in motion while delivering unprecedented precision that rivals manual measurements, detecting tire wear changes with an accuracy margin of just 0.8 mm.

“We can now generate on-the-move tire monitoring results that previously required lab instruments or could only be produced accurately in stationary vehicles,” said Shahar Bin-Nun, CEO of Tactile Mobility. “Drivers and automakers will be able to benefit from safer, optimized performance, all without the added cost of extra hardware and with greater accuracy than ever before.”

To validate the technology’s precision, Tactile Mobility conducted extensive long-term testing across diverse environments in collaboration with industry leaders such as Applus IDIADA, Dekra, FKA, Smithers Labs, RACELOGIC, and TREAD. These tests, conducted across North America, Europe, and Israel, included a wide range of vehicle types, powertrains, and tire variations. The results consistently demonstrated that the Virtual Tire Wear Sensor is reliable under varied real-world conditions.

Tactile Mobility is an automotive software company focused on harnessing tactile data to enhance vehicle-road interaction. Through advanced virtual sensing technology, the company leverages existing vehicle sensors to provide real-time analysis, using AI and machine learning to gain insights into vehicle-road dynamics. The company’s products enable vehicles to interpret road conditions tactilely, transforming the mobility sector through signal processing, AI, big data analysis, and embedded computing.

