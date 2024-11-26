Thrive Opens New Data Center in Montreal

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive , a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, Cloud, and IT managed services, today announced it will be opening a Montreal-based SOC 2 certified data center to support its private Cloud offering. With this new opening, Thrive continues to expand its data center locations, enabling customers throughout Canada to better secure and protect their data.

Data breaches continue to be on the rise. In fact, according to the Identify Theft Resource Center, the number of data compromises reported in the first half of 2024 increased 14% compared to the same period in 2023. With potential threats always looming, organizations must ensure their data, and their customers’ data, are properly housed, managed, and secured. With the addition of the data center in Montreal, Thrive adds to their list of enterprise-class data center locations to ensure all Canadian customers have access to secure and reliable Cloud infrastructure to store their most valuable data.

As is the case with all Thrive’s data center locations, customers will gain a range of benefits, including:

Security : Thrive’s data centers utilize best practices in on-site physical security, including biometric access controls, perimeter monitoring, and 24×7 staffing, along with cutting-edge digital security measures.

: Thrive’s data centers utilize best practices in on-site physical security, including biometric access controls, perimeter monitoring, and 24×7 staffing, along with cutting-edge digital security measures. Reliability : Thrive’s purpose-built data center facilities deliver maximum reliability and connectivity for mission-critical infrastructure that powers organizations.

: Thrive’s purpose-built data center facilities deliver maximum reliability and connectivity for mission-critical infrastructure that powers organizations. Scalability : No matter the specific needs of an organization, Thrive can provide the data center flexibility and capacity to handle future growth.

: No matter the specific needs of an organization, Thrive can provide the data center flexibility and capacity to handle future growth. Emergency Backup: Thrive’s data centers offer fully redundant power, networking, and environmental systems, ensuring that each facility is available when needed most. Paired with best-of-breed replication and recovery technology platforms, Thrive can help protect critical systems and data from loss in the event of an emergency.

“Many organizations today are facing the daunting task of protecting and storing their critical data amidst an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape – and it is more important than ever to ensure data is housed properly,” said Scott Steele, Chief Operating Officer, Thrive. “Thrive’s customers in Canada will have access to not just a data center, but a sustainable private Cloud infrastructure solution, positioning their business for secure, scalable growth well into the future.”

Along with its private Cloud offering, Thrive offers an array of services, customized to each organization’s business needs. To keep pace with the evolving landscape, Thrive continues to grow their services, from managed detection and response to incident response & remediation.

