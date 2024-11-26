ROTH and Sustain SoCal to Host 7th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Virtual Event on December 4-5, 2024

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”) and Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) today announced they will co-host the 7th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event (“PCE7”) virtually on December 4-5, 2024.

This year’s conference will feature pre-recorded company pitches and 1-on-1 / small group Zoom meetings. The event offers venture capitalists, private equity, family offices, and strategic investors the opportunity to engage with early-stage sustainability companies ranging from Series A to Series D across innovative sectors such as Solar/Storage, e-Mobility, Clean Fuels, Circular Economy, Grid/Battery Tech, Sustainable Industrial Growth, and AgTech.

Robert Stephenson , Managing Director and Co-Head of Sustainability Investment Banking at ROTH and Sustain SoCal Board Member, stated, “We’re thrilled to co-host the December PCE with Sustain SoCal, a leader in promoting sustainable growth through innovation, collaboration, and education. As a founding member of Sustain SoCal, ROTH remains dedicated to supporting the sustainability sector in Southern California and beyond.”

Scott Kitcher , President & CEO of Sustain SoCal, commented, “We deeply appreciate our ongoing collaboration with ROTH. Their support, along with our 30 board members, has significantly accelerated sustainability initiatives and economic growth. The success and growth of this annual event reflect that our shared commitment to a sustainable future is making an impact.”

Since 2013, ROTH has facilitated approximately 225 sustainability transactions totalling over $33 billion in value.

For more information and registration, please visit www.roth.com/sustainvirtual2024, contact your ROTH event representative at (949) 720-5700, or email registration@roth.com .

Event Agenda (PT)

WEDNESDAY | DECEMBER 04, 2024

8:00 am - 12:00 pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings via Zoom



THURSDAY | DECEMBER 05, 2024

8:00 am - 12:00 pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings via Zoom



Participating Companies Include – As of 11/26/2024

Company Name Company URL Aero Velocity https://www.aerovelocity.com/ Americarb https://www.americarb.com/ Budderfly https://www.budderfly.com/ Capacity Power Group https://www.capacitypowergroup.com/ ChargeNet Stations https://chargenetstations.com/ EasyStreet Systems https://easystreetsystems.com/ Electrical Grid Monitoring http://www.egm.net/ Elexity http://www.elexity.io/ Enersponse https://www.enersponse.com/ Enzinc https://enzinc.com/ Epic Renewables No website EVCS https://www.evcs.com/ Infravision https://infravision.com.au/ Ionblox https://www.ionblox.com/ Kepsmart https://kepsmart.com/ Logical Buildings https://logicalbuildings.com/ ModuRack https://www.modurack.com/ Morelle Bikes https://www.morellebikes.com/ NevadaNano https://nevadanano.com/ Nevados http://nevados.solar/ Plant Prefab https://www.plantprefab.com/ Powerfield Energy http://www.powerfieldenergy.com/ SkyCool Systems https://www.skycoolsystems.com/ SmartHelio http://www.smarthelio.com/ UbiQD http://www.ubiqd.com/ Ultion Technologies https://www.ultiontech.com/ UtilityAPI https://utilityapi.com/ Wynd Technologies https://hellowynd.com/



This is not an offer or solicitation of the securities herein.

Thank you to the event sponsors:

Company Name Company Website (URL) Silicon Valley Bank https://www.svb.com/ Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth https://www.stradlinglaw.com/ Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange https://www.tsx.com/ B2i Digital, Inc. https://www.b2idigital.com/ IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/ NGO Sustainability Inc. https://www.unngosustainability.org/



About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration, and education in Southern California. The organization has a 10+ year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org .

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com .

Investor Contact:

ROTH

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer

949.720.7117, imattson-pain@roth.com

ROTH – Member FINRA/SIPC – www.roth.com