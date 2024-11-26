Revolutionizing Brewing: Abstrax’s “Beer Flavor Goes Electric” Workshop Unveils Game-Changing Innovations at Brewbound Live 2024

Irvine, CA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstrax Hops, a leader in advanced flavor solutions for the brewing industry, is proud to announce its upcoming workshop at Brewbound Live 2024. Titled Beer Flavor Goes Electric: A New Era of Flavor Innovation, the session will be led by Tom Nielsen, Director of Brewing & Beverage Innovation at Abstrax, on December 11, 2024, in Marina del Rey, California.

“Just as Bob Dylan’s electrifying switch to electric guitar revolutionized the music world, Abstrax is transforming beer flavor,” says Tom Nielsen. “This workshop is a call to action for brewers to embrace a game-changing new toolkit that amplifies creativity, sustainability, and flavor complexity.”

The workshop will highlight how Abstrax’s innovative products—such as the Quantum Series, Skyfarm Series , Omni Hop Profiles , and BrewGas Series —empower brewers to elevate their offerings effortlessly. Attendees will explore how these “plug-and-play” solutions expand the creative potential for beer flavor, offering unmatched vibrancy, ease of use, and sustainable advantages.

Nielsen, a brewing veteran with over two decades of experience, is renowned for his contributions to brewing science and sensory analysis. Formerly the R&D and Raw Materials Manager at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., he now leads Abstrax’s mission to push the boundaries of what beer flavor can be.

A Multi-Sensory, Immersive Experience

The workshop offers brewers a firsthand look at the transformative power of Abstrax’s innovations through engaging visuals, live demonstrations, and sensory interactions. Participants will explore:

Major Expansion of Flavor Palette: Unlocking new possibilities with cutting-edge solutions that bring vibrant, clean, and dynamic flavors to the forefront of brewing.

Ease of Use: Simple, seamless integration of Abstrax's products into existing brewing processes without additional investment or complexity.

Technological Breakthroughs: Leveraging innovative clear-tech emulsion systems that enhance flavor authenticity with no special handling required, offering a seamless and sustainable solution for brewers and beverage makers.

Sensory Immersion: Interactive flavor and aroma samples that showcase how Abstrax's offerings bring new dimensions to beer, allowing participants to directly experience the potential for sensory-rich creations.

By blending cutting-edge science with hands-on engagement, the session demonstrates how brewers can innovate while maintaining sustainability and simplicity in their craft.

Join the Flavor Revolution

Brewbound Live 2024 attendees are invited to participate in this electrifying workshop to gain insights into how Abstrax is shaping the future of brewing.

For more information about the workshop and Abstrax’s innovative products, visit AbstraxHops.com .

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its three divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com and AbstraxHops.com .

