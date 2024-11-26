Disclosure of transactions in own shares from November 18th to November 22nd, 2024

Nanterre, November 25th, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

from November 18th to November 22nd, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From November 18th to November 22nd, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI18/11/2024FR000012548668 708100,77320XPAR
VINCI18/11/2024FR000012548640 835100,76390CEUX
VINCI18/11/2024FR00001254867 525100,76990TQEX
VINCI19/11/2024FR000012548693 16399,64780XPAR
VINCI19/11/2024FR000012548650 16499,66860CEUX
VINCI19/11/2024FR00001254863 69399,99740TQEX
VINCI20/11/2024FR000012548668 059100,46790XPAR
VINCI20/11/2024FR000012548638 339100,48970CEUX
VINCI20/11/2024FR00001254863 906100,45930TQEX
VINCI21/11/2024FR000012548653 816100,58310XPAR
VINCI21/11/2024FR000012548636 645100,57130CEUX
VINCI21/11/2024FR00001254861 833100,64890TQEX
VINCI22/11/2024FR000012548681 688100,52880XPAR
VINCI22/11/2024FR000012548647 926100,55010CEUX
VINCI22/11/2024FR00001254862 831100,61270TQEX
      
  TOTAL599 131100,3637 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

