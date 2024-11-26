Nanterre, November 25th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

from November 18th to November 22nd, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From November 18th to November 22nd, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 18/11/2024 FR0000125486 68 708 100,77320 XPAR VINCI 18/11/2024 FR0000125486 40 835 100,76390 CEUX VINCI 18/11/2024 FR0000125486 7 525 100,76990 TQEX VINCI 19/11/2024 FR0000125486 93 163 99,64780 XPAR VINCI 19/11/2024 FR0000125486 50 164 99,66860 CEUX VINCI 19/11/2024 FR0000125486 3 693 99,99740 TQEX VINCI 20/11/2024 FR0000125486 68 059 100,46790 XPAR VINCI 20/11/2024 FR0000125486 38 339 100,48970 CEUX VINCI 20/11/2024 FR0000125486 3 906 100,45930 TQEX VINCI 21/11/2024 FR0000125486 53 816 100,58310 XPAR VINCI 21/11/2024 FR0000125486 36 645 100,57130 CEUX VINCI 21/11/2024 FR0000125486 1 833 100,64890 TQEX VINCI 22/11/2024 FR0000125486 81 688 100,52880 XPAR VINCI 22/11/2024 FR0000125486 47 926 100,55010 CEUX VINCI 22/11/2024 FR0000125486 2 831 100,61270 TQEX TOTAL 599 131 100,3637

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

