CERN partners with Voltalia for its renewable energy supply

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, announces the signing of an electricity sales contract for two solar farms under development in France

CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research), an internationally renowned scientific organization specializing in fundamental physics, and Voltalia have signed two Corporate PPAs1.

CERN's particles accelerators on either side of the French-Swiss border near Geneva consume large quantities of electricity. CERN's commitments to purchase renewable electricity will avoid the emission of 8,775 tons of CO 2 per year, thanks to Voltalia's solar power plants.

Under the terms of the Corporate PPA, CERN will purchase for 15 years the output of two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 26.8 megawatts, currently under development in the south of France. The combined output of these two plants will be equivalent to the consumption of 19,400 inhabitants.

CERN is committed to the continuous improvement of its energy performance and will be ISO 50001 certified in February 2023. CERN's objectives are to minimize the energy required for its activities, improve energy efficiency and recover waste energy. This partnership therefore complements CERN's major efforts towards responsible energy management.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, stated: “Voltalia is very proud to supply renewable energy to CERN, and in particular to its world-renowned particles accelerators, which demonstrated the existence of the Higgs boson. Our two photovoltaic projects will make a tangible contribution to CERN's efforts to protect the environment through the production of competitive, low-carbon energy.”.

1 Corporate PPA: Corporate Power Purchase Agreement. A Corporate PPA is a long-term contract that directly links an electricity consumer, a company, to the producer who is building a new renewable power plant to supply its customer.

