The Inception of Old Skool Energy: An Insight into The Disruptive New Player In the World of Energy Drinks

Boise, Idaho, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the owner of a legendary gym in California combined his expertise with a seasoned, opportunity-seeking business mogul, Old Skool Energy was born. Established in the wake of the post-pandemic era, the organization has experienced remarkable progress since its inception; making waves for its fresh new take on energy drinks and the deep-rooted power of ‘old school’ American values.

David Poole Founder of Old Skool Energy

Marc Fabiani and David Poole represent the driving force behind this vision - coming together to address a gap in the market for a delicious, energy-boosting beverage, without causing the undesirable ‘crash’ that typically accompanies energy drink consumption.

Before reaching this game-changing result, Marc dedicated years of research to the formulation of the Old Skool Energy drink, while David began analyzing the trends of the contemporary market. The pair took inspiration from Marc’s decades of experience as the owner of Old Skool Iron - also known as ‘The Baddest Gym in the West’ - which centered around the longstanding traditions of American society rather than the fleeting trends of the modern age.

“American values stand forever,” says Marc, “We wanted to reinstill this message into the market. Unlike other brands that attempt to reposition themselves every time a new trend enters the arena, Old Skool Energy stays true to its hard-earned roots - serving individuals and communities across the USA, with a shared goal to power through anything life throws at them.”

“That’s what we’re all about,” continues David, “whether you’re a professional athlete or a working mother, Old Skool Energy is for the everyday American, who, like any of us, could do with a boost of well-needed energy throughout the day.”

Marc Fabiani, Old Skool Energy’s Operations Officer

As a retired police officer and coach for athletes, MMA fighters, powerlifters, and sports teams, Marc began developing the product with a wealth of prior knowledge of the most in-demand ingredients of an effective energy drink. David, after buying and selling several businesses in the last fifteen years, recognized the sheer value of the Old Skool Energy enterprise and decided to turn it into his full-time venture.

Ever since, Old Skool Energy has continued to bring an innovative new perspective into the world of energy drinks, becoming recognizable by its commitment to research, its unique formulation, and most of all, the delicious and revitalizing quality of its energy drinks. The founding members bring with them decades of industry knowledge and dedication to enhancing the lives of the American population, going further than traditional brands, to share a message of re-energized ‘old-school’ resilience.

David adds: “While we continue to develop our product and enter new markets, Old Skool Energy represents more than just a drink - but a way of life. We’re making it possible to get all the benefits you desire from your favorite energy drink, without having to deal with the unfavorable consequences. No jitters and no unnecessary anxiety, just enhanced energy with great taste. And it's all without crashing afterward.”

