Enviri’s ALTEK to Join REAL ALLOY’s US Department of Energy Zero-Waste Recycling Project

ALTEK’s AluSalt™ salt slag processing technology selected by REAL ALLOY to achieve sustainability goals

REAL ALLOY plans to utilize ALTEK technology at its Indiana secondary aluminum recycling facility

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), a global, market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that its subsidiary, ALTEK, will team with REAL ALLOY to build a zero-waste aluminum salt slag recycling facility in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations.

In its zero-waste facility in Wabash, Indiana, REAL ALLOY plans to use ALTEK’s AluSalt™ salt slag processing technology to recycle metallics and salts, and recover other non-metallic products.

“ALTEK is very excited to work with REAL ALLOY on this first-of-its-kind, milestone project for the U.S. aluminum industry as they work toward achieving aggressive sustainability goals,” said James Herbert, managing director of ALTEK. “Our AluSalt technology is designed to reduce carbon emissions, eliminate landfill associated with salt slag recycling, and generate byproducts that can be reused back in REAL ALLOY’S recycling process, as well as within the cement and steel industries.”

Enviri acquired ALTEK in 2018 to expand the metal recovery byproduct reuse capabilities of its Harsco Environmental division into the aluminum industry. ALTEK has active equipment in over 600 locations worldwide and works with customers, supplying knowledge and technology to improve operating efficiencies and productivity, reduce waste generation, and manage and extract value from waste streams.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.

