De-identified Health Data Market Report 2024 - A USD 13.59 Billion Market by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2030

The global de-identified health data market size is expected to reach USD 13.59 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2030.

The market's growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for data analytics in healthcare, which supports population health studies and predictive modeling while ensuring patient privacy. Increasing regulatory pressure surrounding data protection, combined with AI and machine learning advancements, is creating a growing need for large-scale, de-identified datasets. In addition, the surge in data from wearables and electronic health records (EHRs) generates substantial volumes of information suitable for de-identification and secondary use, further boosting market demand.







De-identified data is utilized to derive insights into insurance status by analyzing patterns related to patient enrollment in pharmacy and medical insurance. This data enables organizations to identify primary and secondary payers, assess coverage trends, and understand patient demographics without compromising privacy. For instance, in June 2024, Komodo Health introduced the Komodo Patient Insurance (KPI). This novel data offering provides detailed insights into the insurance status of over 200 million de-identified U.S. patients. This resource accurately identifies patients' pharmacy and medical insurance enrollment, detailing primary and secondary payer information across various channels, segments, and geographies. The KPI will assist Commercial, Market Access, Medical Affairs, and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) teams in efficiently addressing key business questions related to patient enrollment and payer mapping.



Moreover, the increasing partnership and collaboration among the key market players are expected to drive market growth. For instance, in March 2024, Verantos announced a partnership with Curimeta to enhance the utilization of de-identified health data in clinical research. This collaboration focuses on improving real-world evidence generation while ensuring patient privacy through robust data de-identification processes. By leveraging Curimeta's data science capabilities and Verantos' expertise in real-world data, the partnership aims to provide valuable insights that can drive healthcare innovations and improve patient outcomes. The emphasis on de-identified data is crucial for facilitating secure data sharing and compliance with regulatory standards.

Based on the type of data, the clinical data segment dominated the market with almost 17% of the share in 2023. The segment's dominance is attributed to its crucial role in research, treatment development, and patient care optimization

Based on application, the clinical research and trials segment held the largest revenue share of 14.5% in 2023. This is attributed to its key role in advancing treatment methods, medical device innovation, and patient safety

Based on the end use, the healthcare providers segment held the largest revenue share in 2023. The healthcare providers segment leads the market owing to its crucial role in clinical decision-making, treatment optimization, and patient outcome improvement

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 31.8% in 2023. The region has an advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant technological investment, particularly in data analytics and AI

