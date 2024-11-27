Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Packaging Global Overview Report 2024: Market to Surpass $1.05 Trillion by 2030 - Opportunities in Sustainable, Convenient, Tamper-Proof and Hygienic Packaging

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Packaging - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

FMCG Packaging demand is estimated at US$793.6 billion in 2024, up from US$756.1 billion in 2023, and projected to post a CAGR of 4.96% between 2024 and 2030 to reach US$ 1.06 trillion in 2030.

Ongoing packaging innovations aimed at enhancing product aesthetics and attracting customers are further fuelling market growth. The FMCG packaging market is intensely competitive, with brands vying for attention through innovative packaging design. By aligning with consumer and regulatory demands for eco-friendly packaging, brands can not only adapt to fast-evolving trends but also secure their long-term success.

The global FMCG Packaging market is driven by several key growth trends: rising consumer demand for convenience, the rapid growth of e-commerce, and increasing awareness of sustainability. As consumers seek easy-to-use and store products, innovative packaging solutions are needed to meet these demands. The shift towards eco-friendly packaging, driven by environmental concerns and regulatory pressures, is pushing brands to adopt recyclable and biodegradable materials.



Additionally, technological advancements such as smart and active packaging enhance product preservation and consumer engagement. Heightened health and hygiene awareness, especially post-pandemic, along with urbanization and fast-paced lifestyles, is fuelling demand for convenient, tamper-proof packaging. Finally, the need for product differentiation and brand visibility encourages investment in creative and visually appealing designs.



FMCG Packaging Regional Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific region holds the dominant position in the FMCG Packaging market, accounting for 36.3% in 2024, due to its large and growing consumer base, rapid urbanization, and increasing disposable income levels, particularly in countries like China and India. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030. This growth is driven by factors such as a rapidly expanding middle class, rising urbanization, and increasing consumer spending on packaged goods.



Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are experiencing strong demand for FMCG products, including food, beverages, personal care, and pharmaceuticals, driven by changing lifestyles and growing retail and e-commerce sectors. Additionally, the region's booming manufacturing and supply chain capabilities make it a hub for packaging production.



FMCG Packaging Market Analysis by Product Type



Rigid Packaging is a leading Product Type in the FMCG Packaging market, with an estimated share of 62.2% in 2024, owing to its durability, strength, and ability to protect products during transportation, storage, and handling. It is particularly favoured for food, beverages, and household products that require sturdy containers, such as bottles, cans, jars, and boxes, which help prevent damage and contamination. Rigid packaging also offers greater structural integrity, ensuring the preservation of product quality and extending shelf life, especially for perishable goods.



Rigid Packaging is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the 2024-2030 forecast period due to the rise of e-commerce which has heightened the need for packaging that can withstand the rigors of shipping and handling, further boosting the demand for rigid solutions. The versatility of rigid materials, such as glass, metal, and sturdy plastics, allows for a variety of designs and branding opportunities, making it an attractive choice for companies looking to enhance their product appeal.



FMCG Packaging Market Analysis by End-Use Sector



The Food & Beverage sector led the market with a 68.7% share in 2024 because of the high demand for packaged consumables, driven by increasing urbanization, busy lifestyles, and the need for convenience. Consumers seek easy-to-use, portable, and long-lasting food products, making packaging crucial for preserving freshness, ensuring safety, and extending shelf life. Additionally, food safety regulations and standards necessitate innovative and protective packaging solutions.



On the other hand, the pharmaceutical sector is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030, due to the increasing global demand for healthcare products, driven by aging populations, rising chronic disease prevalence, and the expansion of access to healthcare in emerging markets. Pharmaceuticals require specialized packaging that ensures the safety, integrity, and shelf life of medicines, making innovative, tamper-proof, and protective packaging essential.



FMCG Packaging Market Analysis by Material



Plastic is the leading material in the FMCG Packaging market, with an estimated share of 38% in 2024, driven by its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and lightweight nature, making it ideal for packaging a wide range of fast-moving consumer goods. Its flexibility allows for diverse packaging formats, from bottles and containers to pouches and wraps, suiting various product types like food, beverages, cosmetics, and household items.



Paper & Paperboard is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 5% during the 2024-2030 forecast period due to the increasing consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. As environmental concerns over plastic waste grow, brands are shifting toward biodegradable and recyclable alternatives, with paper and paperboard offering an attractive solution. These materials are versatile, cost-effective, and easily customizable for various packaging needs, from cartons and boxes to wraps and labels.



FMCG Packaging Market Report Scope

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 289 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $793.6 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) PackagingKey Global Players

Albea Group

Amcor plc

AptarGroup Inc.

Ball Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd

Crown Holdings Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Graham Packaging Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

2021-2023 Base Year: 2023

2023 Forecast Period: 2024-2030

2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$

FMCG Packaging Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom & Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea & Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil & Rest of South America.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Turkiye & Rest of Middle East & Africa)

FMCG Packaging Market by Product Type

Rigid

Flexible

FMCG Packaging Market by End-Use Sector

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Homecare Products

Others

FMCG Packaging Market by Material

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Glass

Others

