PR - Atos named Official Technology Partner for the Invictus Games 2025

Atos named Official Technology Partner for the Invictus Games 2025

The company will provide cutting-edge Timing, Results and Scoring Solutions in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada

Paris, France – November 27, 2024 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces it has been selected as the Official Technology Partner of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 presented by ATCO and Boeing, to be held from February 8-16 in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada. Atos’ extensive experience in the sports industry, paired with its leadership in cutting-edge technology within the global sports ecosystem, will help take the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 to the next level of performance and provide competitors and stakeholders with an exceptional experience. As part of this partnership, Atos will provide all the fundamental projects and operation technology services related to critical data, on- and off-site, equipment such as laptops and screens, and IT systems management, including:

On-venue results systems (OVR) for all sports including up-to-date and accurate start lists, timing, scoring and results;

Generation and integration of all data and real-time systems into the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and Invictus Games Foundation websites;

Real-time Graphic integration during the operations for distribution on all channels, including TVs and broadcasters, in accordance with the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 graphic guidelines and requirements.





The Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sport event founded by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. Launched in London in 2014, the Games aim to use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their countries. Participants compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing, showcasing their resilience and determination.

The 2025 edition of the Invictus Games, set to take place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, will bring together up to 550 athletes from up to 25 countries. For the first time the event will feature six winter adaptive sports, including alpine skiing, alpine snowboarding, Nordic skiing, biathlon, skeleton and wheelchair curling, expanding the scope of competition and offering new challenges that inspire both competitors and audiences alike.

Adaptative sports come with a unique set of rules and categories based on competitors’ mental and physical health, where Atos’ experience and advanced sports technologies play a crucial role. These solutions significantly enhance the readiness and deployment capabilities, ensuring a seamless experience for athletes and organizers.

Nacho Moros, Head of Major Events, Atos, said: “We are thrilled and deeply honored to partner with the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, providing world-class sports technologies to support these incredible competitors. It is a privilege for us to give back to those who have sacrificed so much in service to their countries and communities. Drawing on our unmatched experience, including the successful delivery of the Paralympic Games Paris 2024 as well as our partnership with Special Olympics International, we are confident that our contributions will help make this 2025 edition of the Invictus Games a tremendous success.”

Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 CEO Scott Moore said “We are delighted to partner with Atos, a global leader in high-performance computing, as we prepare to bring the Invictus Games to Vancouver and Whistler. This collaboration is a game-changer, as it allows us to leverage innovative technology to enhance the experience for our competitors, their families, and our global audience. At the heart of the Invictus Games is the spirit of recovery and resilience, and with Atos’ cutting-edge solutions we can ensure that every story of courage and strength is shared with the world in real time.”



Atos has been serving its partners and customers through a dedicated in-house sports and major events division (“Major Events”) for over 30 years, giving it an unparalleled experience and the flexibility to equally serve its customers regardless of their exposure, size and scale. From world’s global events to more local competitions such as the next 2025 European Youth Olympic Winter Festival to be held in Bakuriani (Georgia). Atos consistently strives to deliver technology excellence to its entire customer base.

Atos has been involved with the Olympic Movement since 1992 and the Paralympic Movement since 2002 and is the Official Digital Technology Partner of the European Olympic Committee 2027 edition of the European Games, as well as the official Digital partner for Special Olympics International.

In addition, the company is also the Official Information Technology Partner of UEFA National Team Football. Most recently, Atos has been instrumental in delivering successful leading-edge IT services for iconic events such as UEFA EURO 2024™ in Germany and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

To learn more about Atos solutions for sporting events and major events, visit Atos major events .

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 82,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8-16, 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Visit invictusgames2025.ca for our latest news, supporting materials and full Games details.

