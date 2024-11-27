Bojoko.ca Celebrates Record-Breaking Month in October 2024

NAXXAR, Malta, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bojoko.ca, a leading online casino comparison site in Canada, proudly announces its best-ever performance since launching in 2021. October 2024 marked a new milestone for the platform, recording the highest number of First Time Depositors (FTDs) and the most significant commission earnings in its history.

The number of FTDs surged with 35% growth from what was already the all-time best result in September. This achievement cements Bojoko.ca’s position as a trusted leader in the Canadian iGaming industry, providing users with transparent and user-centric resources for finding the best online casino experiences.

In addition to the record-breaking FTDs, Bojoko.ca saw its highest-ever monthly commissions, underscoring the platform’s exceptional performance and the trust it has built with users and partners.

Joonas Karhu, CEO of Bojoko, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s remarkable growth: "This is a proud moment for Bojoko.ca and the entire team. Since launching in 2021, our mission has been to empower our users to discover safe casinos that match their criteria, and this record-breaking month demonstrates that we have earned the trust of Canadian players. We could not be more excited and are more committed than ever to raising the bar in the iGaming industry."

As Bojoko.ca looks ahead, the team remains focused on empowering users to compare safe online casinos and setting new industry benchmarks.

About Bojoko.ca

Launched in 2021, Bojoko.ca is a leading online casino comparison platform designed to help Canadian players find their ideal casino. Created to empower players, Bojoko.ca provides detailed reviews, expert insights, and community-driven ratings, ensuring players have all the information they need to make informed decisions.

