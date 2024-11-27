Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market to surpass USD 39.5 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market was valued at USD 19.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 39.5 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The MAP industry is evolving to meet the rising consumer demand for fresh, minimally processed foods that retain quality and nutrition. By extending shelf life without using preservatives, MAP has gained traction across sectors like meat, dairy, bakery, and produce. As concerns over global food waste escalate, MAP has become crucial for preserving food during transportation and storage, particularly in regions with complex supply chains. Sustainability is also a major focus in the industry as companies respond to consumer and regulatory pressures to reduce plastic usage and develop recyclable packaging.

In terms of packaging material, the modified atmosphere packaging market is segmented into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others. The PET segment, expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.5% and reach USD 9.6 billion by 2032, is experiencing robust demand. Its excellent barrier properties help retain food freshness by reducing oxygen and moisture transfer, thus extending shelf life while preserving flavor. PET’s sustainability and functionality make it an appealing choice for food manufacturers aiming to enhance product quality and safety.

Regarding product types, the modified atmosphere packaging market includes films and liners, trays, bags and pouches, boxes and containers, and others. Films and liners, with a market share exceeding 48% in 2023, dominate due to their versatility and efficacy in food preservation. They are highly effective at blocking oxygen, moisture, and light, making them ideal for perishable items such as meat, dairy, and produce. Recent advancements in film technology, including high-barrier and multi-layer films, have further improved the performance of MAP, allowing for flexible packaging formats that meet diverse consumer demands.

North America held a significant share of over 25% of the global modified atmosphere packaging market in 2023. The U.S. market continues to thrive, driven by consumer preferences for fresh, high-quality foods and convenient packaging. MAP plays a vital role in the U.S. food industry by enhancing food safety and extending shelf life in segments like meat, dairy, and ready-to-eat meals. Additionally, regulatory and sustainability pressures encourage manufacturers to adopt innovative MAP solutions that help minimize waste. This commitment to quality and safety reinforces North America’s leading position in the global MAP market.

Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Players

Companies including Amcor, Berry Global, Biopac, Colpac, Coveris, General Films, Graphic Packaging International, Hellagro, Klockner Pentaplast, LC Packaging, Mondi, Multivac, Novolex, Nurel, Point Five Packaging, ProAmpac, Sealed Air, Sonoco Products, Tipack, Winpak are some firms working in modified atmosphere packaging industry.

This modified atmosphere packaging market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD Million) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Product Type

Films & liners

Trays

Bags & pouches

Boxes & containers

Others

Market, By Packaging Material

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others

Market, By Packaging Gas

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Carbon dioxide

Others

Market, By Application

Fruits and vegetables

Poultry, seafood, and meat products

Bakery and confectionery

Dairy products

Non food packaging

Others

Market, By End-use Industry

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical & nutraceutical

Retail & e-commerce

Others

