Fiber Supplements Market Expected to Reach USD 7.71 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.99% | Introspective Market Research.        

United States, Dallas, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fiber Supplements market is growing due to factors such as the recognition of fiber's importance in promoting digestive health. This expansion is further highlighted as Manitoba Harvest Launches Bioactive Fiber Supplement Featuring Brightseed’s Upcycled Hemp Hulls.

Introspective Market Research is excited to unveil its latest report, "Fiber Supplements" This in-depth analysis shows that the global Fiber Supplements market, valued at USD 4.19 billion in 2023, is poised for substantial growth, expected to hit USD 7.71 billion by 2032. This growth trajectory aligns with a strong CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The growth of the fiber supplements market is driven by the rising recognition and the importance of dietary fiber in supporting digestive health along with preventing chronic diseases. Fiber plays an important role in maintaining gut health. It is also responsible for the prevention of constipation, and reducing the probability of developing chronic health issues such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer. With busy schedules hampering people from getting enough fiber from whole foods, fiber supplements stood as a handy alternative. Supplementary Diets that contain Low-carb like keto and plant-based diets frequently require extra fiber supplements to guarantee ideal nutrition, which also upsurges demand.

Inventions in product ingredients and ways of serving have expanded the popularity of fiber supplements. In addition to traditional capsules and powders, customers now have the option of selecting flavored powders, gummies, and prebiotic-fortified choices to meet various health requirements and preferences. These developments are in line with the rising popularity of nutrition which is personalized, making people choose items that target their unique needs, such as management of weight and better gut health. With the rising rates of obesity, there is a growing acknowledgment of the benefits of fiber supplements in increasing satiety, aiding in weight management, and controlling blood sugar levels.

The consistent expansion highlights the growing significance of dietary fiber in worldwide health and well-being. Causes like the increase in long-term health issues related to unhealthy eating habits and insufficient fiber consumption have been extremely important. Fiber supplements are increasingly being used in dietary plans to fight obesity, diabetes, and heart disease by promoting fullness, regulating blood sugar, and enhancing heart health.



Rising Need for Dietary Fiber in Health-Enhancing Foods and Drinks

Fiber's significance in preserving and maintaining good health has significantly increased the popularity of fiber supplements in industries like healthcare. Fiber is an important material for gut health. Fiber contains many health advantages. Fiber can suppress the probability of heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers.

Health problems which are related to digestive systems are a noteworthy issue worldwide that directly impacts millions of people every year. This includes health issues like constipation, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and diverticulitis. As per the World Health Organization, the third most common disease that is responsible for death globally is digestive disease. Due to these concerning statistics, healthcare professionals are more commonly suggesting changes in diet. These changes are like the addition of fiber supplements, to treat and avoid digestive issues. Fiber supplements are becoming progressively popular among people who find it difficult to get enough fiber in their day-to-day diet plan, This contributing to the growth of the Fiber Supplements Market.

The rising occurrence of chronic diseases is also one of the driving factors in the integration of nutritional supplements, such as fiber, into current healthcare practices. Obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases are strongly linked with unhealthy eating habits and inadequate fiber consumption. To avoid these difficulties, medical systems are concentrating on preventative care and promoting the use of dietary supplements to enhance overall health. Fiber supplements are becoming increasingly popular for their role in promoting digestive health, aiding in weight management, and helping control blood sugar levels, making them a vital component of numerous health and wellness regimens.

Rising Popularity of Nutritional Supplements in Health Services

Functional foods and drinks, which contain health benefits beyond basic nutrition, are gaining popularity. Foods that are fiber-rich are looked for their ability to improve digestion and reduce the chances of chronic illnesses. Maintaining the nutritional content of fresh functional foods and beverages containing fiber depends on maintaining their quality and freshness. Keeping a cold chain is crucial to guarantee safety and prolong shelf life.

As more functional food and beverage products are introduced, the storage and transportation process become more challenging. Different products require specific temperature requirements and handling protocols, resulting in enhancements in the cold chain infrastructure. Consumers need functional food and beverage products that are fresh and premium. This leads retailers and suppliers to concentrate on robust cold chain systems to maintain the quality of products.

Well-organized and efficient cold chain logistics are vital for the wealth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales of functional foods and beverages, ensuring customer satisfaction and product quality. Innovations in cold chain logistics, like IoT temperature tracking and enhanced refrigeration systems, drive the market by ensuring the integrity of viable goods. Effective cold chain solutions are necessary in the food sector within global markets to maintain the quality of products during extended travel, ultimately reducing waste and enhancing efficiency.

What Opportunities Are Arising for Cold Chain Logistics in The Growing Plant-Based Supplement Market?

The growing need from consumers for plant-based supplements which includes vitamins, minerals, proteins, and other nutrients directly derived from plants, is driven by a rising interest in health, well-being, and sustainability. Storage and transportation are crucial. Clean-label supplements are popular because they use natural ingredients and do not contain artificial additives, leading to high demand. Strong cold chain systems are essential for maintaining quality and safety since preservatives are not present.

Controlling temperature, light, and humidity conditions is essential to maintain the stability of plant-based and clean-label supplements. This necessitates funding for advanced cold chain infrastructure to ensure precise environmental control. Consumers who prefer plant-based and clean-label supplements prioritize freshness and product integrity, wishing for products to remain as natural as possible and not deteriorate in quality due to exposure to harmful conditions.

The rise in e-commerce is resulting in an increased demand for reliable cold-chain logistics for vegan supplements. Improvements in cold chain technology, including upgraded refrigeration and real-time monitoring, ensure that items reach customers in pristine condition. Utilizing eco-friendly packaging options aids in the expansion of the market by guaranteeing the durability and efficiency of products from production to consumption.

What are the Challenges Faced in the Fiber Supplements Market?

Consumers' limited awareness regarding the benefits of fiber supplements is a major challenge in the fiber supplements market. A large number of people are not aware of the importance of fiber in maintaining digestive health, controlling blood sugar, and reducing cholesterol levels. There is a common belief that fiber is mainly present in food sources, rendering supplements unnecessary. The insufficient grasp of the benefits of fiber supplements is a barrier to their use, especially for those with dietary limitations or medical conditions that demand higher fiber consumption.

Misunderstandings regarding fiber worsen the situation. Many people think that fiber is hard to digest and can cause bloating of the stomach and gas. This kind of side effect may occur when fiber is suddenly added in large quantities. However, they do not stay for a longer time typically temporary, and can be controlled with proper usage. These false beliefs discourage possible users from experimenting with fiber supplements. This restricts the market expansion. It is important to spread awareness and educate people about the benefits of the slow introduction of fiber supplements to address these misconceptions.

Numerous consumers believe that their usual diets supply sufficient fiber, but this is frequently not the case. Contemporary diets, particularly high in processed foods, often lack fiber. Believing they are getting enough nutrients, people are hesitant to think about taking supplements. Educating people about their actual fiber requirements and the deficiencies in their regular diets could help change these beliefs and encourage the use of fiber supplements, leading to growth in the market.

In Feb 2024, Sirio to Launch BloomDays Postbiotic Gummies Featuring Cargill’s EpiCor Postbiotic. BloomDays targets immune health and the growing gut health segment by combining Sirio’s expertise in developing and manufacturing health and wellness products with EpiCor, a whole food yeast fermentate evidenced by eight human and eight preclinical studies that demonstrate its effectiveness in supporting immune health by modulating the gut microbiome.

In May 2024, GenoPalate introduced a Personalized Plant-Based Protein & Fiber Supplement. GenoBlend is a plant-based protein and fiber powder customized to meet the unique genetic nutritional needs of each individual. Formulated with organic pea protein, organic brown rice protein, organic citrus fiber, and oat fiber, GenoBlend offers a tailored approach to dietary supplements.

In April 2024, Nestlé India and Dr. Reddy formed a joint venture to take health science nutraceutical portfolio to consumers across India and other agreed territories. The partnership will bring together the well-known global range of nutritional health solutions as well as vitamins, minerals, herbals, and supplements of Nestlé Health Science) with the strong and established commercial strengths of Dr. Reddy’s in India. The joint venture will help JV Partners combine their strengths and grow their complementary nutraceutical portfolios in categories such as metabolic, hospital nutrition, general wellness, women’s health, and child nutrition for consumers across India.

In Jan 2024, Shaklee, a leading health and wellness company, whose founder invented the first multivitamin in the US, launched a new line of supplements uniquely designed to target multiple solutions related to today's biggest health and wellness concerns, including stress, mood, energy, sleep, gut health, hair, skin & nails, healthy aging, and women's health.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Type:

Capsule Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period. Capsules are the type of material that can be easily swallowed with water and require no preparation making them the handy choice for individuals of all ages. They are easy to carry, which is ideal for people who are always on the move or who travel often. Capsules are preferred by individuals who have sensitive taste and smell because they offer a neutral taste and no scent. They also avoid powders with grainy textures and tablets that are too hard, which are liked by some consumers.

Capsules offer accurate and uniform doses of fiber, essential for those with specific health needs. Additionally, they provide an extended period of freshness compared to liquid forms, providing extra convenience for consumers and retailers. Consumers view capsules as cleaner and more hygienic than powders or chewable products. They have a strong reputation in the supplement sector. These are highly regarded by customers and are seen as trustworthy and well-liked.

The capsule category delivers a wide range of dietary fiber options like psyllium husk, glucomannan, or wheat dextrin in regular and vegetarian capsules, meeting diverse consumer needs. For Consumers it is easy to buy fiber supplements in capsule form retail shops such as pharmacies, health food stores, supermarkets, and online retailers, making them more readily available.

By Distribution Channels:

Pharmacies Segment Held the Largest Share in 2023. Consumers trust pharmacies more for healthcare products and advice than they do other retail outlets or online platforms. Trust is crucial for items like fiber supplements. Pharmacists offer personalized advice to meet specific health needs. Consumers value their recommendations greatly in choosing the right fiber supplement.

Pharmacies in urban and rural regions provide convenient access to healthcare items and supplements for consumers. Consumers depend on pharmacies for authentic and high-quality health goods such as fiber supplements due to strict regulatory guidelines. Pharmacies classify items for specific health issues like digestive health and dietary supplements, offering various fiber supplements.

Pharmacies implement in-store promotions to inform customers and sway their buying choices for health items like fiber supplements. Some fiber supplements must be prescribed and are mostly sold in pharmacies, providing access to expert advice and quality control that is not present in non-prescription options. Collaborating with healthcare experts enhances trust and confidence in consumers, leading to more referrals and recommendations for specific supplements, ultimately driving sales.

By Region:

In North America, Health consciousness and proactively promoting well-being are heavily prioritized. In North America, people focus more on dietary choices and integrating fiber supplements to improve digestive health and overall quality of life. Commonly occurring gut health issues like constipation, IBS, and diverticular disease are widespread in North America. Fiber supplements are frequently advised for treatment.

The region's high obesity rates create a high demand and necessity for products that are used in weight management. Consumers prefer fiber supplements because they can increase satiety, help with weight loss, reduce calorie absorption, and enhance metabolism. The elderly population in North America gives importance to their health by using fiber supplements to support healthy digestion. North America contains a strong retail infrastructure, including pharmacies, health food stores, supermarkets, and online platforms, which enables consumers easy access to these supplements.

North American companies lead the way in developing innovative dietary supplements by investing in research & development of new formulas to meet consumer needs and health trends. Industry, healthcare professionals, and the media are working together to encourage consumers to use fiber supplements for a healthier way of living. Dietary habits in North America focus on processed foods with low fiber content, increasing the use of supplements to bridge nutritional deficiencies. Knowledge of poor diet leads people to take fiber supplements for improved health.

