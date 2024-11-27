Pharmaceutical Executive® announces winners of 2024 Pharmaceutical Executive APEX Awards

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s an appointment with excellence! The Pharmaceutical Executive APEX Awards, the only advertising awards program judged exclusively by doctors, nurses and other health care heroes, proudly announced winners of its 2024 competition.

This year, 30 industry leaders and globally recognized creative agencies participated, sharing campaigns that upraised therapies, treatment options, institutions and other breakthroughs to advance human health.

“We’re amazed and humbled by this year’s entries,” said Brian Haug, executive vice president, health care and industry sciences, at MJH Life Sciences®. “APEX participants are all about health care. Our judges are all from health care. As members of the primary audience, they offer unique insight into messaging and artistry that truly informs, motivates and resonates to impact patients’ lives.”

Finalists competed in 19 specialty-focused entry categories divided between product and promotional work regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and disease awareness, general education, and wellness work not subject to regulation. A panel comprising health care professionals and industry thought leaders judged entries for originality, impact, creative execution and other key factors.

“We could not be prouder of the two Apex Awards we have won with our partners at Pharvaris. The fact that these awards are judged by our core audience and that the impactful campaign was cocreated with patients who have hereditary angioedema, makes this recognition all the more rewarding,” said David Zaritsky, president of The Agency Network at MJH Life Sciences™.

“I am so proud that our HAE disease awareness campaign has been recognized by health care providers, thought leaders, and people living with HAE as best in class. This campaign reflects our mission and commitment to serve the HAE community,” said Justin Bush, general manager and head of commercial US/Canada global commercial lead at Pharvaris.

Winners were showcased in a ceremony capping off a glamorous evening in New York City on November 13.

“Our night in New York was electric, but that’s only the beginning,” Haug said. “When we celebrate this year’s best, the world of health care, pharma and biotech will know. We’re especially excited to feature winning creative in Pharmaceutical Executive.”

In its fourth year, the Pharmaceutical Executive APEX Awards annually invites the world’s most influential, visionary leaders in health care, pharma and biotech to compete. For complete category descriptions, eligibility requirements and to view this year’s winners, visit apex.pharmexec.com .

Winners (company, agency, campaign) for 2024 are:

Aesthetics/Dermatology, Branded (FDA Regulated)

Sanofi and Regeneron, Eversana Intouch, “Eczema Skin Gallery”

UCB, Avant Healthcare, “Make HStory” (U.S. health care provider campaign)

AstraZeneca, Addison Whitney, “Amylink/Amyloidosis Evidence Development Programme”

Lundbeck, Eversana Intouch, “Say ‘Yep’ to Vyepti”

NeuroStar, EvolveMKD, “Breaking Barriers With NeuroStar Depression Barometer”

Cerapedics Inc, Scientific Global, “FUSE: Fusion University for Surgical Excellence”

Radius Health, AbelsonTaylor, “TYMLOS ‘Add to the Bone’ Osteoporosis Consumer Campaign”

Arcutis, AbelsonTaylor, “The Cream That Can”

Embecta, Addison Whitney, “From the Beginning | 2023 World Diabetes Day Campaign”

Nestlé Health Science, AbelsonTaylor, “Toilet Monster”

Pharvaris, The Agency Network at MJH Life Sciences, “Pharvaris DeflateHAE Awards Video”

Sanofi, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, “Your Lucky Day and a Half”

Novo Nordisk, ConcentricLife, “Believe On”

Acella Pharmaceuticals, Scientific Global, “Treating Hypothyro”

Menarini Stemline, Biolumina, “Picture What’s Possible”

Elevar Therapeutics, The Agency Network at MJH Life Sciences, “Elevar uHCC Disease Awareness Campaign”

Kala Bio, QBFox Healthcomm, “Trail”

Corcept Therapeutics, Eversana Intouch, “In the Clutches of Hypercortisolism”

Pharvaris, The Agency Network at MJH Life Sciences, “Pharvaris DeflateHAE Awards Video”

Boehringer Ingelheim, Confideo, LLC, “OFEV Holographic Augmented Reality KOL Integrations”

Vericel Corporation, AbelsonTaylor, “MACI: No Challenge, No Change”

Cerapedics Inc, Scientific Global, “FUSE: Fusion University for Surgical Excellence”

Exeltis USA, Spark Growth, “#LetsLoveEveryBody”



