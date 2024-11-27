Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Global Forecasts Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033, Featuring Apollo Endosurgery, GI Dynamics, Intuitive Surgical, J&J, Medtronic, Olympus, Reshape, TransEnterix

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Global Forecast Report by Procedure Type, Device Type, Procedure, Application, End User, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Bariatric surgery devices market has been estimated to grow from US$2.78 billion in 2024 to US$4.36 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2025 to 2033.







The rising trend of obesity worldwide has contributed significantly to the growth of the bariatric surgery devices market. Obesity is a serious health condition and is often associated with other chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and hypertension. The condition not only increases healthcare expenditure but also diminishes the quality of patients' lives.



Advancements in Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques



One of the driving factors for the advancement of the growth of the market is improved technology in minimally invasive bariatric surgery methods. The developments in bariatric procedures including laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgery would ensure that the procedures are much safer to have less recovery periods, very minimal scarring, and low risks of complications. It boosts the confidence level of patients and thereby makes them more susceptible for such a treatment.

Minimally invasive tools and robotic systems make bariatric surgery more precise, controlled, and exact for surgeons performing complex bariatric surgeries. As these technologies continue to advance, they expand adoption of bariatric surgeries and drive demand for advanced surgical devices in this market. In January 2024, Arthrex launched TheNanoExperience.com-an online resource aimed at educating patients on Nano arthroscopy-a minimally invasive orthopedic procedure that connects patients with surgeons, targeting specific treatment areas while minimizing the impact on healthy tissue.



Growing Insurance Coverage and Supportive Policies by Healthcare



The rapidly increasing adoption of bariatric surgery into health insurance policies is a driver of the bariatric surgery devices market. Insurance coverage largely reduces out-of-pocket spending for patients, thereby increasing access to surgery for people who might otherwise be unable to afford it. In several countries, health insurance policies have evolved towards acknowledging obesity as a major health concern and insurers are attaching coverage to bariatric procedures. This easy access makes more patients opt for surgery. Along with favorable healthcare policies, as well as government efforts toward the prevention of obesity, increased insurance cover strengthens the global bariatric surgery devices market.



Canada Bariatric Surgery Devices Market



The Canada Bariatric Surgery Devices market is gradually picking up with rising obesity rates wherein there has been an increase in the incidence of obesity-associated diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular disorders. There is increasing scope for bariatric surgeries in Canada, given the rising number of population looking forward to weight loss. The development in technicalities of minimally invasive surgical apparatuses - such as laparoscopic and robotic systems - contributes to the safety and efficiency of procedures. Increasing healthcare supportive policies coupled with ever-expanding insurance for bariatric surgeries are significant factors marking market growth. Consequently, demand for bariatric surgery devices in Canada rises, saving more patients.



Market Overview of Bariatric Surgery Devices in France



The market for bariatric surgery devices in France has been growing at a high rate, due to the increasing obesity rate and resultant health disorders, such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. Growing needs for effective solutions to weight loss among French patients lead to the increased demand for bariatric surgeries. Advances in minimally invasive surgical tools like laparoscopes and robotic devices are changing the dimensions of surgical procedures while reducing recovery times.

Favorable healthcare policies and expanded insurance coverage for bariatric procedures are motivating patients to undergo surgical treatments. Rising demand for bariatric surgery devices from France is creating a trend that resulted in better care and treatment for patients. February 2024 - BariaTek Medical, a France-based company, has successfully implanted for the first time its BariTon, a state-of-art reversible implant capable of diminishing calorie absorption and food intake in a similar manner to obese weight loss surgeries.



India Bariatric Surgery Devices Market



The India Bariatric Surgery Devices market is further going to boom on the back of the ever-spreading scale of obesity problems and the various linked diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases. As people look for efficient treatments for losing weight, bariatric surgeries are more in demand. The technologically evolving minimally invasive devices, such as laparoscopic tools and robotic systems, improve on the procedures by sharpening their precision and safety.

Moreover, the growing awareness, the improvement of health infrastructure, and expanding coverage of the insurance plan for bariatric surgeries are some of the other reasons driving the market further. Therefore, good growth is being seen in the Indian market in terms of demand for bariatric surgery devices. To say, for instance, as per a news in August 2022, CDSCO has approved Allurion's gastric balloon capsules for weight reduction in obese patients.



Bariatric Surgery Devices Market in Saudi Arabia



The Saudi Arabia Bariatric Surgery Devices market is growing at a great pace, fueled by an increasing prevalence of obesity and related health conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Now that obesity emerges as a serious issue for public health, people have started opting for bariatric surgery as an effective weight loss solution. Innovation in minimally invasive surgical techniques, advanced laparoscopic systems, and robotic systems, have greatly improved the safety, efficacy, and recovery times associated with these procedures.

Higher healthcare awareness, improvement in insurance coverage, and government initiatives towards obesity control also promote bariatric surgery devices in Saudi Arabia. Olympus Corporation has rolled out VISERA ELITE III, a new surgical vision platform especially for healthcare professionals conducting endoscopic procedures within a large range of medical specialties. It has officially introduced this product in September 2022.

Company Analysis

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

GI Dynamics

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Reshape Lifesciences Inc.

TransEnterix Inc. Overview Key Persons Recent Development & Strategies Product Portfolio Financial Insights



