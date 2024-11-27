Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Global Forecasts Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033, Featuring Apollo Endosurgery, GI Dynamics, Intuitive Surgical, J&J, Medtronic, Olympus, Reshape, TransEnterix

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Global Forecast Report by Procedure Type, Device Type, Procedure, Application, End User, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Bariatric surgery devices market has been estimated to grow from US$2.78 billion in 2024 to US$4.36 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2025 to 2033.
The rising trend of obesity worldwide has contributed significantly to the growth of the bariatric surgery devices market. Obesity is a serious health condition and is often associated with other chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and hypertension. The condition not only increases healthcare expenditure but also diminishes the quality of patients' lives.
Advancements in Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques
One of the driving factors for the advancement of the growth of the market is improved technology in minimally invasive bariatric surgery methods. The developments in bariatric procedures including laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgery would ensure that the procedures are much safer to have less recovery periods, very minimal scarring, and low risks of complications. It boosts the confidence level of patients and thereby makes them more susceptible for such a treatment.
Minimally invasive tools and robotic systems make bariatric surgery more precise, controlled, and exact for surgeons performing complex bariatric surgeries. As these technologies continue to advance, they expand adoption of bariatric surgeries and drive demand for advanced surgical devices in this market. In January 2024, Arthrex launched TheNanoExperience.com-an online resource aimed at educating patients on Nano arthroscopy-a minimally invasive orthopedic procedure that connects patients with surgeons, targeting specific treatment areas while minimizing the impact on healthy tissue.
Growing Insurance Coverage and Supportive Policies by Healthcare
The rapidly increasing adoption of bariatric surgery into health insurance policies is a driver of the bariatric surgery devices market. Insurance coverage largely reduces out-of-pocket spending for patients, thereby increasing access to surgery for people who might otherwise be unable to afford it. In several countries, health insurance policies have evolved towards acknowledging obesity as a major health concern and insurers are attaching coverage to bariatric procedures. This easy access makes more patients opt for surgery. Along with favorable healthcare policies, as well as government efforts toward the prevention of obesity, increased insurance cover strengthens the global bariatric surgery devices market.
Canada Bariatric Surgery Devices Market
The Canada Bariatric Surgery Devices market is gradually picking up with rising obesity rates wherein there has been an increase in the incidence of obesity-associated diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular disorders. There is increasing scope for bariatric surgeries in Canada, given the rising number of population looking forward to weight loss. The development in technicalities of minimally invasive surgical apparatuses - such as laparoscopic and robotic systems - contributes to the safety and efficiency of procedures. Increasing healthcare supportive policies coupled with ever-expanding insurance for bariatric surgeries are significant factors marking market growth. Consequently, demand for bariatric surgery devices in Canada rises, saving more patients.
Market Overview of Bariatric Surgery Devices in France
The market for bariatric surgery devices in France has been growing at a high rate, due to the increasing obesity rate and resultant health disorders, such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. Growing needs for effective solutions to weight loss among French patients lead to the increased demand for bariatric surgeries. Advances in minimally invasive surgical tools like laparoscopes and robotic devices are changing the dimensions of surgical procedures while reducing recovery times.
Favorable healthcare policies and expanded insurance coverage for bariatric procedures are motivating patients to undergo surgical treatments. Rising demand for bariatric surgery devices from France is creating a trend that resulted in better care and treatment for patients. February 2024 - BariaTek Medical, a France-based company, has successfully implanted for the first time its BariTon, a state-of-art reversible implant capable of diminishing calorie absorption and food intake in a similar manner to obese weight loss surgeries.
India Bariatric Surgery Devices Market
The India Bariatric Surgery Devices market is further going to boom on the back of the ever-spreading scale of obesity problems and the various linked diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases. As people look for efficient treatments for losing weight, bariatric surgeries are more in demand. The technologically evolving minimally invasive devices, such as laparoscopic tools and robotic systems, improve on the procedures by sharpening their precision and safety.
Moreover, the growing awareness, the improvement of health infrastructure, and expanding coverage of the insurance plan for bariatric surgeries are some of the other reasons driving the market further. Therefore, good growth is being seen in the Indian market in terms of demand for bariatric surgery devices. To say, for instance, as per a news in August 2022, CDSCO has approved Allurion's gastric balloon capsules for weight reduction in obese patients.
Bariatric Surgery Devices Market in Saudi Arabia
The Saudi Arabia Bariatric Surgery Devices market is growing at a great pace, fueled by an increasing prevalence of obesity and related health conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Now that obesity emerges as a serious issue for public health, people have started opting for bariatric surgery as an effective weight loss solution. Innovation in minimally invasive surgical techniques, advanced laparoscopic systems, and robotic systems, have greatly improved the safety, efficacy, and recovery times associated with these procedures.
Higher healthcare awareness, improvement in insurance coverage, and government initiatives towards obesity control also promote bariatric surgery devices in Saudi Arabia. Olympus Corporation has rolled out VISERA ELITE III, a new surgical vision platform especially for healthcare professionals conducting endoscopic procedures within a large range of medical specialties. It has officially introduced this product in September 2022.
Company Analysis
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
- GI Dynamics
- Intuitive Surgical Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Medtronic Inc.
- Olympus Corporation
- Reshape Lifesciences Inc.
- TransEnterix Inc.
- Overview
- Key Persons
- Recent Development & Strategies
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Insights
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|115
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.78 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$4.36 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 Procedure Type
6.2 Device Type
6.3 Procedure
6.4 Application
6.5 End User
6.6 Country
7. Procedure Type
7.1 Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures
7.2 Non-Invasive Surgical Procedures
8. Device Type
8.1 Assisting Devices
8.2 Implantable Devices
9. Procedure
9.1 Sleeve Gastrectomy
9.2 Adjustable Gastric Banding
9.3 Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass
9.4 Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch
9.5 Others
10. Application
10.1 Weight Loss
10.2 Hereditary Disease
10.3 Other Disorders
11. End User
11.1 Bariatric Surgery Clinics
11.2 Hospitals
11.3 Others
12. Country
12.1 North America
12.1.1 United States
12.1.2 Canada
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 France
12.2.2 Germany
12.2.3 Italy
12.2.4 Spain
12.2.5 United Kingdom
12.2.6 Belgium
12.2.7 Netherlands
12.2.8 Turkey
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.3.1 China
12.3.2 Japan
12.3.3 India
12.3.4 Australia
12.3.5 South Korea
12.3.6 Thailand
12.3.7 Malaysia
12.3.8 Indonesia
12.3.9 New Zealand
12.4 Latin America
12.4.1 Brazil
12.4.2 Mexico
12.4.3 Argentina
12.5 Middle East & Africa
12.5.1 South Africa
12.5.2 Saudi Arabia
12.5.3 UAE
13. Porter's Five Analysis
13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.3 Degree of Rivalry
13.4 Threat of New Entrants
13.5 Threat of Substitutes
14. SWOT Analysis
14.1 Strength
14.2 Weakness
14.3 Opportunity
14.4 Threat
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hym26v
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment