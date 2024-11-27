Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC: Half-yearly Financial Report

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC

LEI Number: 213800JKELS32V2OK421

27 November 2024

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the "Company")

Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 September 2024

Results announcement

The Company's Directors are pleased to attach the Company's Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 September 2024. A summary of the information includes:

Loss in the period of 1.80 pence per share (-3.9% on opening net asset value) (30 September 2023: loss of 2.15 pence per share)

Net asset value of 42.04 pence per share (31 March 2024: 44.93 pence per share)

£56.9 million fund size (31 March 2024: £62.0 million)

Dividend paid of 1.12 pence per share in the year (30 September 2023: 1.27 pence per share)

