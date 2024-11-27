Beauty Supplements Market Forecast to Cross $6 Billion in Revenue by 2030

Global, Regional, and Country-Level Market Data Insights by Form, Application, and Distribution Channel with Comprehensive Profiles of Major Industry Players

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty Supplements Market by Form, Application, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Beauty Supplements Market grew from USD 3.23 billion in 2023 to USD 3.53 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 9.33%, reaching USD 6.04 billion by 2030.

The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

  1. Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market.
  2. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development.
  3. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape.
  4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players.
  5. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.



The market is escalating due to growing consumer awareness around holistic wellness and the rising trend of preventive care. Factors like an increasing aging population desiring youthful appearance, along with influencers and social media platforms promoting beauty supplements, are driving substantial market growth. Simultaneously, the demand is broadened alongside the rise in disposable incomes, allowing consumers to invest in quality beauty regimens.

The market reveals significant opportunities in personalized nutrition solutions, catering to individual beauty needs. Investments into research on sustainable and organic ingredients can attract eco-conscious consumers. Brands can capitalize on these trends through strategic collaborations with dermatologists and nutritionists to enhance credibility. Additionally, the constant exploration of novel ingredients like collagen peptides, biotin, and hyaluronic acid promises fresh avenues for innovation. Geographical expansion, particularly in emerging markets like Asia-Pacific, presents vast potential due to consumer diversity and increased spending capacity on health supplements.

Still, market expansion faces its share of challenges. Regulatory hurdles and the need for extensive scientific validation can impede quick commercialization. Furthermore, market saturation with numerous brands offering similar products can dilute differentiation. Consumer skepticism based on fluctuating clinical trials and efficacy claims impacts market perception. Counterfeit products and associated safety concerns further hinder trust among users.

To spur growth, the industry must commit to heightened transparency in ingredient sourcing and efficacy. Focusing on robust scientific backing and clear consumer education to dispel myths and enhance trust is crucial. Leveraging technology for innovative delivery systems, such as gummies or powder forms, could also cater to convenience-seeking customers. The beauty supplements market, dynamic in nature, requires brands to remain adaptable and forward-thinking amid evolving consumer expectations and regulatory landscapes.

Beauty Supplements Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
    • Rise in demand for nutricosmetic globally
    • Increasing interest in the development of more mainstream food and drink products with a beauty positioning
    • Increasing demand of beauty supplements with natural origin
  • Market Restraints
    • Certain unwanted side effects if used without medical consultation
  • Market Opportunities
    • Innovative marketing strategies of beauty supplements
    • Ongoing research & development to introduce novel beauty supplements
  • Market Challenges
    • Misinformation about beauty supplements

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Beauty Supplements Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Amway Corporation, Avon Products Inc. by Natura & Co Holding S.A., Axys Nutrition Products Private Limited, Beiersdorf AG, Clorox Company, DXN Holdings Bhd, Herbalife International, Inc., Hum Nutrition Inc., L'Oreal S.A., Lifes2good Inc., Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd., Murad LLC, Opus Skincare, LLC, Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA, and Pfizer, Inc.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Beauty Supplements Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Form
    • Capsules
    • Liquid
    • Oils
    • Powder
    • Soft Gels
    • Tablets
  • Application
    • Hair Care
    • Nail Care
    • Skin Care
    • Teeth care
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline Mode
    • Online Mode
  • Region
    • Americas
      • Argentina
      • Brazil
      • Canada
      • Mexico
      • United States
        • California
        • Florida
        • Illinois
        • New York
        • Ohio
        • Pennsylvania
        • Texas
    • Asia-Pacific
      • Australia
      • China
      • India
      • Indonesia
      • Japan
      • Malaysia
      • Philippines
      • Singapore
      • South Korea
      • Taiwan
      • Thailand
      • Vietnam
    • Europe, Middle East & Africa
      • Denmark
      • Egypt
      • Finland
      • France
      • Germany
      • Israel
      • Italy
      • Netherlands
      • Nigeria
      • Norway
      • Poland
      • Qatar
      • Russia
      • Saudi Arabia
      • South Africa
      • Spain
      • Sweden
      • Switzerland
      • Turkey
      • United Arab Emirates
      • United Kingdom

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

  1. What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow?
  2. Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities?
  3. What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market?
  4. How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning?
  5. What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages191
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$3.53 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$6.04 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ticrg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Beauty Supplements Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Beauty Supplement
                            
                            
                                Hair and Beauty Services
                            
                            
                                Health Supplement
                            
                            
                                Supplement
                            
                            
                                Vitamin
                            
                            
                                Vitamin A
                            
                            
                                Vitamins
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data