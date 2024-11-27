Champions of Safety: Honouring Excellence Across Canada’s Rail Industry

OTTAWA, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, RAC Safety Awards shine a spotlight on the innovative programs and proactive measures undertaken by railways across the country to maintain and improve safety standards. Whether through new technology, employee training, or community safety initiatives, these awards highlight the industry’s collective commitment to maintaining rail safety as job #1.

"Safety is at the heart of everything we do," said Marc Brazeau, President and CEO of the Railway Association of Canada. "Canadian railroaders work tirelessly to ensure that our railways remain among the safest in the world. Congratulations to this year's winners! They have demonstrated exceptional leadership and ingenuity in advancing safety across the industry, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements."

The winners of the 2024 RAC Safety Awards exemplify the industry’s dedication to safety, showcasing the ongoing collaboration between rail companies, employees, and communities. With a strong focus on continuous improvement, this year’s honorees have set a high standard, driving innovative solutions and fostering a culture of safety across the industry.

“Recognizing the initiatives and programs that RAC members are implementing in the area of safety is vital,” said Gerald Linden, President, Southern Railway of British Columbia and member of the RAC Safety Awards Committee. “Protecting employees, the public, and the environment is a top priority for all our members.”

This year’s award recipients are:

1. CN

CN’s Slack Simulator simulates in-train forces, providing conductors with realistic training to enhance on-the-job safety and reduce injury risks.

2. Genessee & Wyoming Canada

Genessee & Wyoming Canada’s Fatigue Self-Assessment app allows employees to assess duty readiness based on the criteria established in the Duty and Rest Period Rules (DRPR), notifying employees and supervisors if rest requirements are not met.

3. Metrolinx

Combining elements of policy, engineering, enforcement, and education, Metrolinx’s E-Bike Strategy banned uncertified e-bikes from being transported on their trains and buses to protect their customers, staff and operations.

4. VIA Rail

VIA Rail’s Safety Stars initiative leveraged the unique perspective of children of employees to shed light on the importance of safety while engaging and resonating with their workforce on a personal level.

