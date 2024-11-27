45Drives Unveils Stornado F16: The Fastest Enterprise Storage Server, Pushing the Limits of Performance and Capacity

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 45Drives, globally recognized for its innovative, open-source enterprise storage solutions, announces the launch of its most advanced storage server to date—the Stornado F16. Designed to address the ever-growing demands of enterprise data management, the Stornado F16 combines groundbreaking speed, scalability, and versatility, positioning it as the definitive solution for industries requiring high-performance storage.

The Future of Enterprise Data Storage

With data workloads growing exponentially across AI, machine learning, video production, and large-scale analytics, organizations face increasing pressure to adopt storage systems that are both fast and flexible. The Stornado F16 delivers unmatched power to meet these challenges, boasting:

Lightning-Fast Performance: Sequential read speeds of 56.5 GB/s and write speeds of 55.0 GB/s. Random write performance of 10.2M IOPS and random read of 8.7M IOPS - ideal for intensive, real-time data processing tasks.

16 U.3 NVMe Drive Bays: Supporting high-density 15mm drives with a raw storage capacity of up to 480 TB.

Next-Gen Connectivity: Equipped with a tri-mode backplane, enabling seamless integration of U.3 NVMe, SATA, and SAS drives to maximize flexibility.

Future-Proof Design: 4x PCIe Gen4 lanes per drive and up to six PCIe Gen5 expansion slots (on Intel configurations) ensure compatibility with the latest hardware innovations.

Engineered for Maximum Efficiency

The Stornado F16 is designed for organizations looking to streamline operations and eliminate inefficiencies. Its innovations include:

Busbar Power Delivery: A cableless power system that reduces complexity and enhances reliability.

Caddie-Less Design: Simplifies drive installation and replacement, reducing downtime and costs.

Compact 2U Form Factor: Packs enterprise-grade performance into a sleek design, optimizing rack space utilization.

Doubling Down on Performance

Compared to its predecessor, the Stornado F2, the F16 doubles PCIe Gen4 lanes per drive and increases bandwidth significantly, unlocking the full potential of NVMe drives. This upgrade ensures ultra-fast data transfers and positions the F16 as the ideal choice for businesses deploying large-scale, open-source storage solutions like Ceph clusters.

“The Stornado F16 represents the pinnacle of our engineering efforts,” said Dr. Doug Milburn, President of 45Drives. “It’s more than just a server - it’s a tool that empowers businesses to manage their data with unmatched speed, efficiency, and flexibility. Whether you’re running AI workloads, processing massive datasets, or managing high-demand enterprise environments, the Stornado F16 is built to deliver.”

Standing Out from the Competition

Unlike competitors which lack centralized support and use older U.2 technology, the Stornado F16 is supported end-to-end by 45Drives’ expert team. Its tri-mode backplane offers unparalleled versatility, while its busbar power system and streamlined design deliver superior operational efficiency.

Key Technical Specifications

CPU Options: AMD EPYC 8004 Series or Intel Xeon 4th Gen CPUs, offering up to 64 cores and 128 threads.

Memory: Expandable up to 4TB (Intel) and 3TB (AMD).

Networking: Standard 10GbE with options for 25, 40, and 100GbE add-ons.

Operating System: Preloaded with Rocky Linux or Ubuntu, paired with 45Drives’ user-friendly Houston UI.

Power Supply: Dual 1350W redundant PSUs for reliability.

About 45Drives

45Drives is a leader in providing open-source storage solutions for enterprises worldwide. From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, 45Drives empowers organizations with scalable, high-performance systems designed for modern workloads.

