Global Women’s Watch Market to Reach USD 37,411.9 Million by 2031, Driven by Innovation and Growing Demand for Smartwatches | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global women’s watch market is experiencing robust growth and is projected to reach a market size of USD 37,411.9 million by 2031, up from an estimated USD 20,890.6 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% over the forecast period, driven by evolving consumer preferences, the rise in health consciousness, and innovations in smartwatches.

According to a recent market assessment, the women's watch market generated USD 20,262.5 million in 2020, with year-on-year growth of 3.1% in 2021. As more women embrace watches not only as functional accessories but also as style statements, the demand for high-quality, versatile designs is increasing.

The target market is segmented under product type, price, and distribution channel. The market is further sub-categorized under these segments to provide a granular aspect which will benefit the businesses operating in the market to improve on their products, gain a competitive edge over other players, and grasp a major portion of the market, in parallel.

The women’s watch market is also growing at an improving trend due to increased consciousness of elegant & quality accessories that are useful. Since women want versatile and suit different occasions accessories, watch manufacturing companies are now coming up with more diverse designs, materials, and incorporated functions.

Smartwatches are also a growing market, catering primarily to tech-savvy individuals who are interested in functionality that monitors their health and allows them to connect with others. Furthermore, sustainability trends are influencing consumers and manufacturers to adopt environmentally friendly materials and production methods that are socially responsible. Another emerging trend is the niche and bespoke products, which provide consumers with the feeling of individuality.

The competitive landscape of the women’s watch market is characterized by a mix of established players and emerging brands, each vying to capture a share of this growing segment. Key players in the market include The Swatch Group Ltd, Daniel Wellington, Apple Inc., and Helios, among others. Key companies compete on factors such as design innovation, material quality, and brand reputation.

Key Drivers of the Women’s Watch Market Growth

Rising Demand for Smartwatches and Technological Advancements : The increasing popularity of smartwatches among women, driven by features such as fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and GPS connectivity, is a major growth driver. Tech-savvy consumers are seeking multifunctional, stylish watches that combine technology with design, leading to greater investments by brands in R&D for innovative products.

: The increasing popularity of smartwatches among women, driven by features such as fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and GPS connectivity, is a major growth driver. Tech-savvy consumers are seeking multifunctional, stylish watches that combine technology with design, leading to greater investments by brands in R&D for innovative products. Health and Wellness Focus : Growing health-consciousness among women is fueling demand for smartwatches that monitor physical activity, sleep patterns, and overall health. Devices that track fitness metrics, such as calories burned, heart rate, and sleep quality, are gaining popularity, especially in the wake of the global health awareness movement.

: Growing health-consciousness among women is fueling demand for smartwatches that monitor physical activity, sleep patterns, and overall health. Devices that track fitness metrics, such as calories burned, heart rate, and sleep quality, are gaining popularity, especially in the wake of the global health awareness movement. Sustainability and Personalization Trends: Consumers are increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly materials and production processes, pushing manufacturers to adopt sustainable practices. At the same time, the demand for personalized and bespoke watch designs is on the rise, offering women more individualistic and unique product options that appeal to their style and values.



Regional Insights into the Women’s Watch Market

United States : Tech-savvy women in the USA are driving the demand for smartwatches, with companies like Fossil and Shreve & Co . expanding their smartwatch offerings to meet this growing demand.

: Tech-savvy women in the USA are driving the demand for smartwatches, with companies like Fossil and Shreve & Co expanding their smartwatch offerings to meet this growing demand. Canada : Young, tech-aware women in Canada are increasingly adopting smartwatches, with key players introducing innovative models tailored to their needs and preferences.

: Young, tech-aware women in Canada are increasingly adopting smartwatches, with key players introducing innovative models tailored to their needs and preferences. Europe: Overall, European women are increasingly opting for smartwatches to monitor health metrics like pulse rate, blood pressure, and daily activity, supported by rising disposable incomes.



“Personalization and bespoke designs are becoming increasingly prevalent, as women increasingly gravitate toward unique, customizable timepieces that express their individual style and identity. This shift reflects a broader trend toward self-expression and exclusivity in luxury accessories.” - says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Women’s Watch Market

The global women’s watch market is projected to reach USD 37.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2031.

Increasing demand for smartwatches driven by functionality like fitness tracking and health monitoring is a key growth driver.

Health-conscious women are spending more on wearable devices, including smartwatches that track physical activity and wellness metrics.

Sustainability trends are pushing brands to use eco-friendly materials and production processes, responding to consumer demand for environmentally responsible products.

Personalization and bespoke designs are gaining popularity, with more women seeking unique, customizable watches that reflect their individual styles.

The North American market, particularly in the USA and Canada, is witnessing increased adoption of smartwatches among younger, tech-savvy women.

European women, particularly in Italy and Croatia, are adopting smartwatches to monitor health metrics like activity, sleep patterns, and heart rate.



Prominent Drivers of the Women’s Watch Market

Fashion and Aesthetic Appeal : Watches are being embraced not just for functionality but as a key fashion accessory, with designs that complement personal style.

: Watches are being embraced not just for functionality but as a key fashion accessory, with designs that complement personal style. Rising Disposable Incomes : Growing purchasing power, especially in emerging markets, enabling more women to invest in premium and luxury timepieces.

: Growing purchasing power, especially in emerging markets, enabling more women to invest in premium and luxury timepieces. Gift-Giving Culture : Watches are becoming a popular gift choice for special occasions, such as birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays.

: Watches are becoming a popular gift choice for special occasions, such as birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays. Technological Integration : The integration of smart technology in traditional watches, offers women the best of both style and functionality.

: The integration of smart technology in traditional watches, offers women the best of both style and functionality. Increased Work Participation of Women : A higher number of women in the workforce, leading to a greater need for stylish and practical accessories like watches.

: A higher number of women in the workforce, leading to a greater need for stylish and practical accessories like watches. Shift Toward Multi-Functional Accessories : Women increasingly favor versatile accessories that can serve multiple purposes, such as combining timekeeping with fitness tracking or communication features.

: Women increasingly favor versatile accessories that can serve multiple purposes, such as combining timekeeping with fitness tracking or communication features. Brand Collaborations and Partnerships : Strategic partnerships between watch brands and other industries, such as fashion and technology, to create exclusive products and broaden market appeal.

: Strategic partnerships between watch brands and other industries, such as fashion and technology, to create exclusive products and broaden market appeal. Rising Preference for Luxury Timepieces: Growing interest in luxury and high-end watches, driven by increased affluence and a desire for exclusive, status-symbol accessories.

Challenges Faced by Women’s Watch Market

Intense Competition : The women’s watch market is highly competitive, with numerous established brands and emerging players constantly innovating to capture market share.

: The women’s watch market is highly competitive, with numerous established brands and emerging players constantly innovating to capture market share. Counterfeit Products : The proliferation of counterfeit watches, particularly in the luxury segment, undermines brand reputation and reduces consumer confidence.

: The proliferation of counterfeit watches, particularly in the luxury segment, undermines brand reputation and reduces consumer confidence. High Price Sensitivity : Many women’s watch consumers are price-sensitive, particularly in the middle-income segment, making it challenging for brands to offer premium products at affordable prices.

: Many women’s watch consumers are price-sensitive, particularly in the middle-income segment, making it challenging for brands to offer premium products at affordable prices. Changing Consumer Preferences : Rapid shifts in consumer preferences, especially with the rise of smartwatches and multifunctional wearables, pose a challenge for brands to stay relevant.

: Rapid shifts in consumer preferences, especially with the rise of smartwatches and multifunctional wearables, pose a challenge for brands to stay relevant. Technological Integration Issues : Incorporating advanced technology, such as fitness tracking and connectivity, into traditional timepieces can be costly and technically challenging for manufacturers.

: Incorporating advanced technology, such as fitness tracking and connectivity, into traditional timepieces can be costly and technically challenging for manufacturers. Supply Chain Disruptions : The watch industry, like many others, is vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, including shortages of materials and delays in manufacturing, which can impact product availability.

: The watch industry, like many others, is vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, including shortages of materials and delays in manufacturing, which can impact product availability. Sustainability Pressure : As consumer demand for eco-friendly products grows, manufacturers face challenges in sourcing sustainable materials and adopting greener production methods without increasing costs.

: As consumer demand for eco-friendly products grows, manufacturers face challenges in sourcing sustainable materials and adopting greener production methods without increasing costs. Cultural and Regional Variations: Diverse cultural preferences and regional differences in style and function can complicate marketing strategies and product designs, requiring brands to cater to a wide range of tastes and expectations.

Competitive Landscape of the Women’s Watch Market

The women’s watch market is characterized by a dynamic competitive landscape, featuring a mix of established global brands, emerging players, and luxury watchmakers. Key competitors in this space compete based on design innovation, technological advancements, material quality, brand reputation, and price positioning. The market is segmented into traditional luxury timepieces, fashion-oriented watches, and smartwatches, each with distinct market leaders and challengers

Leading Companies in the Women’s Watch Market

The Swatch Group Ltd

Daniel Wellington

Apple Inc.

Helios

BESPOKE UNIT, LLC.

Rolex

NEOBIAO

realme.

Vacheron Constantin,

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Titan Company Limited.

Chanel, Xiaomi Global Community

LVMH

Bulgari’s

CARTIER, FOSSIL GROUP, INC.

Audemars Piguet

VANNA, CITIZEN WATCH COMPANY OF AMERICA, INC.

Dior, Harry Winston, Inc.

Breguet, RADO WATCH CO. LTD.

Ethos Watch Boutiques.

Folli Follie Online.

Louis Vuitton

Key Segments

By Product Types:

Mechanical

Smart

Other



By Price:

Under USD 200

USD 200 - USD 400

USD 400 - USD 600

USD 600 - USD 800

USD 800 & above



By Distribution Channels:

Direct Sales

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online retailing

Others



By Region:

North America USA & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



German Language

Der globale Markt für Damenuhren verzeichnet ein robustes Wachstum und wird bis 2031 voraussichtlich eine Marktgröße von 37.411,9 Mio. USD erreichen, gegenüber geschätzten 20.890,6 Mio. USD im Jahr 2021. Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt im Prognosezeitraum mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 6,0 % wachsen wird, angetrieben durch sich ändernde Verbraucherpräferenzen, das steigende Gesundheitsbewusstsein und Innovationen bei Smartwatches.

Laut einer aktuellen Markteinschätzung erwirtschaftete der Damenuhrenmarkt im Jahr 2020 einen Umsatz von 20.262,5 Mio. USD, was einem Wachstum von 3,1% gegenüber dem Vorjahr im Jahr 2021 entspricht. Da immer mehr Frauen Uhren nicht nur als funktionale Accessoires, sondern auch als Style-Statement betrachten, steigt die Nachfrage nach hochwertigen, vielseitigen Designs.

Haupttreiber des Wachstums des Marktes für Damenuhren

Steigende Nachfrage nach Smartwatches und technologischer Fortschritt: Die zunehmende Beliebtheit von Smartwatches bei Frauen, angetrieben durch Funktionen wie Fitness-Tracking, Herzfrequenzüberwachung und GPS-Konnektivität, ist ein wichtiger Wachstumstreiber. Technisch versierte Verbraucher sind auf der Suche nach multifunktionalen, stilvollen Uhren, die Technologie mit Design verbinden, was zu größeren Investitionen der Marken in Forschung und Entwicklung für innovative Produkte führt.

Die zunehmende Beliebtheit von Smartwatches bei Frauen, angetrieben durch Funktionen wie Fitness-Tracking, Herzfrequenzüberwachung und GPS-Konnektivität, ist ein wichtiger Wachstumstreiber. Technisch versierte Verbraucher sind auf der Suche nach multifunktionalen, stilvollen Uhren, die Technologie mit Design verbinden, was zu größeren Investitionen der Marken in Forschung und Entwicklung für innovative Produkte führt. Fokus auf Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden : Das wachsende Gesundheitsbewusstsein von Frauen treibt die Nachfrage nach Smartwatches an, die körperliche Aktivität, Schlafmuster und die allgemeine Gesundheit überwachen. Geräte, die Fitnessmetriken wie Kalorienverbrauch, Herzfrequenz und Schlafqualität verfolgen, werden immer beliebter, insbesondere im Zuge der globalen Bewegung für das Gesundheitsbewusstsein.

: Das wachsende Gesundheitsbewusstsein von Frauen treibt die Nachfrage nach Smartwatches an, die körperliche Aktivität, Schlafmuster und die allgemeine Gesundheit überwachen. Geräte, die Fitnessmetriken wie Kalorienverbrauch, Herzfrequenz und Schlafqualität verfolgen, werden immer beliebter, insbesondere im Zuge der globalen Bewegung für das Gesundheitsbewusstsein. Nachhaltigkeits- und Personalisierungstrends: Verbraucher legen zunehmend Wert auf umweltfreundliche Materialien und Produktionsprozesse und drängen die Hersteller zu nachhaltigen Praktiken. Gleichzeitig steigt die Nachfrage nach personalisierten und maßgeschneiderten Uhrendesigns, die Frauen individuellere und einzigartigere Produktoptionen bieten, die ihren Stil und ihre Werte ansprechen.



Regionale Einblicke in den Damenuhrenmarkt

USA : Technisch versierte Frauen in den USA treiben die Nachfrage nach Smartwatches voran, wobei Unternehmen wie Fossil und Shreve & Co . ihr Smartwatch-Angebot erweitern, um dieser wachsenden Nachfrage gerecht zu werden.

: Technisch versierte Frauen in den USA treiben die Nachfrage nach Smartwatches voran, wobei Unternehmen wie Fossil und Shreve & Co ihr Smartwatch-Angebot erweitern, um dieser wachsenden Nachfrage gerecht zu werden. Kanada : Junge, technikbewusste Frauen in Kanada setzen zunehmend auf Smartwatches, wobei die Hauptakteure innovative Modelle einführen, die auf ihre Bedürfnisse und Vorlieben zugeschnitten sind.

: Junge, technikbewusste Frauen in Kanada setzen zunehmend auf Smartwatches, wobei die Hauptakteure innovative Modelle einführen, die auf ihre Bedürfnisse und Vorlieben zugeschnitten sind. Europa: Insgesamt entscheiden sich europäische Frauen zunehmend für Smartwatches, um Gesundheitskennzahlen wie Pulsfrequenz, Blutdruck und tägliche Aktivität zu überwachen, unterstützt durch steigende verfügbare Einkommen.



Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Damenuhrenmarkt

Der globale Markt für Damenuhren wird bis 2031 voraussichtlich 37,4 Mrd. USD erreichen und von 2021 bis 2031 mit einer CAGR von 6,0 % wachsen.

Die steigende Nachfrage nach Smartwatches, die durch Funktionen wie Fitness-Tracking und Gesundheitsüberwachung angetrieben wird, ist ein wichtiger Wachstumstreiber.

Gesundheitsbewusste Frauen geben mehr für tragbare Geräte aus, einschließlich Smartwatches, die körperliche Aktivität und Wellness-Metriken verfolgen.

Nachhaltigkeitstrends drängen Marken dazu, umweltfreundliche Materialien und Produktionsprozesse zu verwenden und damit auf die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach umweltverträglichen Produkten zu reagieren.

Personalisierung und maßgeschneiderte Designs werden immer beliebter, da immer mehr Frauen nach einzigartigen, anpassbaren Uhren suchen, die ihren individuellen Stil widerspiegeln.

Auf dem nordamerikanischen Markt, insbesondere in den USA und Kanada, werden Smartwatches zunehmend von jüngeren, technikaffinen Frauen eingesetzt.

Europäische Frauen, insbesondere in Italien und Kroatien, setzen Smartwatches ein, um Gesundheitsmetriken wie Aktivität, Schlafmuster und Herzfrequenz zu überwachen.



"Personalisierung und maßgeschneiderte Designs werden immer beliebter, da Frauen sich zunehmend zu einzigartigen, anpassbaren Zeitmessern hingezogen fühlen, die ihren individuellen Stil und ihre Identität zum Ausdruck bringen. Diese Verschiebung spiegelt einen breiteren Trend zur Selbstdarstellung und Exklusivität bei Luxusaccessoires wider", sagt Sudip Saha, Managing Director und Mitbegründer von Future Market Insights.

Prominente Treiber des Damenuhrenmarktes

Mode und Ästhetik : Uhren werden nicht nur wegen ihrer Funktionalität, sondern auch als wichtiges Modeaccessoire geschätzt, mit Designs, die den persönlichen Stil ergänzen.

: Uhren werden nicht nur wegen ihrer Funktionalität, sondern auch als wichtiges Modeaccessoire geschätzt, mit Designs, die den persönlichen Stil ergänzen. Steigende verfügbare Einkommen : Wachsende Kaufkraft, insbesondere in den Schwellenländern, ermöglicht es mehr Frauen, in Premium- und Luxusuhren zu investieren.

: Wachsende Kaufkraft, insbesondere in den Schwellenländern, ermöglicht es mehr Frauen, in Premium- und Luxusuhren zu investieren. Geschenkkultur : Uhren werden zu einem beliebten Geschenk für besondere Anlässe wie Geburtstage, Jubiläen und Feiertage.

: Uhren werden zu einem beliebten Geschenk für besondere Anlässe wie Geburtstage, Jubiläen und Feiertage. Technologische Integration : Die Integration intelligenter Technologie in traditionelle Uhren, die Frauen das Beste aus Stil und Funktionalität bietet.

: Die Integration intelligenter Technologie in traditionelle Uhren, die Frauen das Beste aus Stil und Funktionalität bietet. Erhöhte Erwerbsbeteiligung von Frauen : Eine höhere Anzahl von Frauen in der Belegschaft, was zu einem größeren Bedarf an stilvollen und praktischen Accessoires wie Uhren führt.

: Eine höhere Anzahl von Frauen in der Belegschaft, was zu einem größeren Bedarf an stilvollen und praktischen Accessoires wie Uhren führt. Verschiebung hin zu multifunktionalen Accessoires : Frauen bevorzugen zunehmend vielseitige Accessoires, die mehreren Zwecken dienen können, z. B. der Kombination von Zeitmessung mit Fitness-Tracking oder Kommunikationsfunktionen.

: Frauen bevorzugen zunehmend vielseitige Accessoires, die mehreren Zwecken dienen können, z. B. der Kombination von Zeitmessung mit Fitness-Tracking oder Kommunikationsfunktionen. Markenkooperationen und Partnerschaften : Strategische Partnerschaften zwischen Uhrenmarken und anderen Branchen wie Mode und Technologie, um exklusive Produkte zu kreieren und die Marktattraktivität zu erhöhen.

: Strategische Partnerschaften zwischen Uhrenmarken und anderen Branchen wie Mode und Technologie, um exklusive Produkte zu kreieren und die Marktattraktivität zu erhöhen. Steigende Vorliebe für Luxusuhren: Wachsendes Interesse an Luxus- und High-End-Uhren, angetrieben durch zunehmenden Wohlstand und den Wunsch nach exklusiven Accessoires mit Statussymbolen.

Herausforderungen für den Markt für Damenuhren

Intensiver Wettbewerb : Der Markt für Damenuhren ist hart umkämpft, mit zahlreichen etablierten Marken und aufstrebenden Akteuren, die ständig innovativ sind, um Marktanteile zu gewinnen.

: Der Markt für Damenuhren ist hart umkämpft, mit zahlreichen etablierten Marken und aufstrebenden Akteuren, die ständig innovativ sind, um Marktanteile zu gewinnen. Gefälschte Produkte : Die Verbreitung gefälschter Uhren, insbesondere im Luxussegment, untergräbt den Ruf der Marke und verringert das Vertrauen der Verbraucher.

: Die Verbreitung gefälschter Uhren, insbesondere im Luxussegment, untergräbt den Ruf der Marke und verringert das Vertrauen der Verbraucher. Hohe Preissensibilität : Viele Verbraucher von Damenuhren sind preissensibel, insbesondere im mittleren Einkommenssegment, was es für Marken schwierig macht, Premiumprodukte zu erschwinglichen Preisen anzubieten.

: Viele Verbraucher von Damenuhren sind preissensibel, insbesondere im mittleren Einkommenssegment, was es für Marken schwierig macht, Premiumprodukte zu erschwinglichen Preisen anzubieten. Veränderte Verbraucherpräferenzen : Die rasanten Veränderungen der Verbraucherpräferenzen, insbesondere mit dem Aufkommen von Smartwatches und multifunktionalen Wearables, stellen Marken vor eine Herausforderung, relevant zu bleiben.

: Die rasanten Veränderungen der Verbraucherpräferenzen, insbesondere mit dem Aufkommen von Smartwatches und multifunktionalen Wearables, stellen Marken vor eine Herausforderung, relevant zu bleiben. Probleme bei der technologischen Integration : Die Integration fortschrittlicher Technologien wie Fitness-Tracking und Konnektivität in traditionelle Zeitmesser kann für die Hersteller kostspielig und technisch herausfordernd sein.

: Die Integration fortschrittlicher Technologien wie Fitness-Tracking und Konnektivität in traditionelle Zeitmesser kann für die Hersteller kostspielig und technisch herausfordernd sein. Unterbrechungen der Lieferkette : Die Uhrenindustrie ist, wie viele andere auch, anfällig für Unterbrechungen der Lieferkette, einschließlich Materialknappheit und Verzögerungen in der Fertigung, die sich auf die Produktverfügbarkeit auswirken können.

: Die Uhrenindustrie ist, wie viele andere auch, anfällig für Unterbrechungen der Lieferkette, einschließlich Materialknappheit und Verzögerungen in der Fertigung, die sich auf die Produktverfügbarkeit auswirken können. Nachhaltigkeitsdruck : Da die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach umweltfreundlichen Produkten wächst, stehen die Hersteller vor der Herausforderung, nachhaltige Materialien zu beschaffen und umweltfreundlichere Produktionsmethoden einzuführen, ohne die Kosten zu erhöhen.

: Da die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach umweltfreundlichen Produkten wächst, stehen die Hersteller vor der Herausforderung, nachhaltige Materialien zu beschaffen und umweltfreundlichere Produktionsmethoden einzuführen, ohne die Kosten zu erhöhen. Kulturelle und regionale Unterschiede: Unterschiedliche kulturelle Vorlieben und regionale Unterschiede in Stil und Funktion können Marketingstrategien und Produktdesigns erschweren und verlangen von Marken, dass sie eine breite Palette von Geschmäckern und Erwartungen erfüllen.

Wettbewerbslandschaft auf dem Markt für Damenuhren

Der Markt für Damenuhren zeichnet sich durch ein dynamisches Wettbewerbsumfeld aus, das eine Mischung aus etablierten globalen Marken, aufstrebenden Akteuren und Luxusuhrenherstellern bietet. Die wichtigsten Wettbewerber in diesem Bereich konkurrieren auf der Grundlage von Designinnovation, technologischem Fortschritt, Materialqualität, Markenreputation und Preispositionierung. Der Markt ist in traditionelle Luxusuhren, modeorientierte Uhren und Smartwatches unterteilt, die jeweils unterschiedliche Marktführer und Herausforderer aufweisen

Führende Unternehmen auf dem Markt für Damenuhren

Die Swatch Group AG

Daniel Wellington

Apple Inc.

Helios

MASSGESCHNEIDERTE EINHEIT, LLC.

Rolex

NEOBIAO

realme.

Vacheron Constantin,

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Titan Company Limited.

Chanel, die globale Xiaomi-Community

LVMH

Bulgaris

CARTIER, FOSSIL GROUP, INC.

Audemars Piguet

VANNA, CITIZEN WATCH COMPANY OF AMERICA, INC.

Dior, Harry Winston, Inc.

Breguet, RADO WATCH CO. LTD.

Ethos Uhrenboutiquen.

Folli Follie Online.

Louis Vuitton

Wichtige Segmente

Nach Produkttypen:

Mechanisch

Schlau

Andere



Nach Preis:

Unter 200 $

200$ - 400$

400$ - 600$

600$ - 800$

USD 800 und höher



Nach Vertriebskanälen:

Direktvertrieb

Hypermärkte/ Supermärkte

Fachgeschäfte

Online-Handel

Andere



Nach Region:

Nordamerika USA & Kanada

Lateinamerika Brasilien, Mexiko, andere

Westeuropa EU5 Skandinavien Benelux

Osteuropa

Asien-Pazifik Australien und Neuseeland (ANZ) Großchina Indien ASEAN Rest des asiatisch-pazifischen Raums

Japan

Naher Osten und Afrika GCC-Länder Sonstiger Naher Osten Nordafrika Südafrika Sonstiges Afrika



