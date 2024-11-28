Lithium-Ion Battery Market Forecast Report, 2023-2024 & 2032 Featuring BYD, Samsung, GS Yuasa, Johnsons Controls, and Exide Technologies

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report Forecast by Components, Product Type, Application, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are the most reusable batteries in modern electronics due to their high capacity, extended life span, and lightweight during charging and charging, lithium ions are transferred to batteries between the positive and negative electrodes.





Lithium-ion batteries are needed to power devices and technologies. It is commonly found in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearable devices. In addition, they play an important role in the electric vehicle industry, where they power a growing number of electric cars, buses and bicycles. Lithium-ion batteries are also an important part of renewable energy storage, helping to store solar and wind energy for later use. It is also used in medical devices, electrical equipment and aerospace applications, making it one of the most versatile and important energy storage technologies worldwide.



Driving Forces of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption



Increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) is a major driver of the lithium-ion battery market. Governments around the world are pushing to reduce carbon emissions, leading to a transition to electricity transmission. For EVs, lithium-ion batteries are important because of their high capacity and efficiency. As automakers scale up EVs, demand for lithium-ion batteries has increased. A global push for zero-emission vehicles, improved battery technologies and falling costs are expected to fuel this trend further, making lithium-ion batteries the mainstay of transportation. In July 2024, Spanish manufacturing and energy group Acciona Focuses on: managing price and driving too much.



Growth in Renewable Energy Storage



The global foray towards renewable energy sources such as solar and wind has made adequate energy storage of paramount importance. Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in energy storage systems because they store large amounts of energy and discharge them efficiently. As the renewable energy sector grows, so does the demand for lithium-ion batteries to store the excess energy produced by solar panels or wind turbines. These batteries help stabilize the energy supply by ensuring that electricity is available even when renewable sources are unable to provide power.



Technological Advancements and Cost Reduction



Continuous advancement in lithium-ion battery technology is driving the market growth. New designs for stronger energy density, faster charging times and longer life, make these batteries more attractive for a variety of applications while simultaneously economic growth and technological advances reduce costs cost on manufacturing, making lithium-ion batteries more expensive. Cost reduction in particular is needed, where cheaper, more efficient batteries can lead to more widespread adoption, greater demand for fuel, and expand market. By 2024, advances in materials science are bringing Li-S batteries closer to widespread use, especially electric vehicles, aircraft, large energy -in areas such as storage.



Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Market



The European lithium-ion battery market is growing rapidly, driven by increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy storage and advances in portable electronics. A strong EU push the strong move towards carbon neutrality by 2050 has accelerated the adoption of EVs, which rely heavily on lithium-ion batteries. Moreover, government incentives and investments in renewable energy are increasing the need for efficient energy storage systems. Major countries such as Germany, France and the UK lead the way in battery production, advances in battery technology and cost reductions are further expanding the fuel market across Europe This sector is crucial for European energy security reduce changes.



Germany Lithium-Ion Battery Market



The German lithium-ion battery market is expanding rapidly, thanks to the country's focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy. As a hub for automobile manufacturing, Germany is rapidly making the transition to EVs, driving demand for lithium-ion batteries. Large German automakers such as Volkswagen and BMW are investing heavily in battery development and research, aiming to lead the global EV market.

The country's push for renewable energy has also increased the need for energy storage solutions, driving demand for lithium-ion batteries. Government subsidies, investments in green technologies and advancements in battery efficiency are key factors shaping this booming market. In June 2024, the first production line is currently under construction at Neuenheim, near Elwangen, Baden-Wurttemberg, with delivery of modularly expandable DC high-voltage storage systems by mid-July.



Middle East Lithium-Ion Battery Market



The Middle East lithium-ion battery market is growing, driven by the growing demand for renewable energy storage and electric vehicles (EVs). Countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are increasingly investing in clean energy projects, increasing the need for efficient energy storage powered by lithium-ion batteries Government policies promote growth sustainability, EV adoption and encouraging technological advancements are going to drive the market. In addition, advances in battery technology and lower manufacturing costs support the project's transition to green energy solutions.



Saudi Arabia Lithium-Ion Battery Market



The Saudi Arabian lithium-ion battery market is expanding rapidly, driven by the country's Vision 2030 strategy, which emphasizes renewable energy adoption and sustainable development as Saudi Arabia diversifies its solar and wind mix. Lithium-ion batteries play an important role in energy storage in industry. In addition, growing interest in electric vehicles (EVs) is fuelling demand for lithium-ion batteries in transportation. Government support for market development, including investment in green technologies and infrastructure.

Technological advances and partnerships with global battery manufacturers continue to drive acceptance of lithium-ion batteries in various regions of the kingdom In June 2024, NextSource Materials Inc. will launch a new 100-year-old manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries updated its global anode expansion strategy, with positive results from the technical economic evaluation of a proposed battery anode plant in Saudi Arabia.



Global Lithium-Ion Battery Company Analysis



The key players in Lithium-Ion Battery industry are BYD Company Ltd., Samsung SDI Company Limited, GS Yuasa Corporation, Johnsons Controls Inc. and Exide Technologies.



Global Lithium-Ion Battery Company News



May 2024 - In Paradip, Odisha, the JSW Group declared its intention to build a 60,000-ton lithium-ion refinery and cell production plant. A technological collaboration with a top Chinese company will enable this. This action is in line with the growing trend of Indian and international businesses looking to capitalize on China's leadership in electric vehicle battery technology. By allocating ?40,000 crore, JSW hopes to gain a substantial portion of the Indian electric vehicle industry, signifying a deliberate shift in strategy towards environmentally friendly and independent auto manufacturing.



January 2024 - Prior to the end of 2025, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., a manufacturer of automotive batteries, declared its intention to run a gigafactory. In the Indian state of Telangana, in the Mahbubnagar area, the business started construction on one of its first gigafactories. Up to 16 GWh of lithium cells and 5 GWh of battery packs, respectively, are anticipated to be produced at the factory.



August 2023 - By 2026, Reliance Industries Limited intended to build a gigafactory for lithium-ion batteries in India. It is anticipated that the battery production facility will be located in Jamnagar, Gujarat, near the Dhirubhai Green Energy Giga Complex. It's probably going to be built to make battery chemistries, packs, cells, and containerized energy storage systems, among other things.

Key Players Analysis: Business Overview, Key Personnel, Recent Development & Strategies, Financial Insights

BYD Company Ltd.

Samsung SDI Company Limited

GS Yuasa Corporation

Johnsons Controls Inc.

Exide Technologies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $55.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $176.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenge



5 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market



6 Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Components

6.2 By Product Type

6.3 By Application

6.4 By Countries



7 Components

7.1 Cathode

7.2 Anode

7.3 Electrolytic Solution

7.4 Others



8 Product Type

8.1 Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

8.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

8.3 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

8.4 Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

8.5 Lithium Titanate

8.6 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt



9 Application

9.1 Passenger EVs

9.2 Commercial EVs

9.3 Electric two/three-wheelers

9.4 E-buses

9.5 Stationary Storage

9.6 Consumer Electronics



10 Countries

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherland

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 Thailand

10.3.7 Malaysia

10.3.8 Indonesia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 UAE



11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1.1 Strength

12.1.2 Weakness

12.1.3 Opportunity

12.1.4 Threat

