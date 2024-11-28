Prem Watsa to receive 2024 Nation Builder Award from The Empire Club of Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Empire Club of Canada is thrilled to announce Prem Watsa, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings, as the recipient of the 2024 Nation Builder Award.

This prestigious honour will be presented to Mr. Watsa at a special ceremony on January 28, 2025, at the iconic Fairmont Royal York in downtown Toronto.

"From his incredible work ethic and business success to his commitment to philanthropy, volunteerism and opportunity creation, Prem Watsa is an inspiring leader who represents the best of our country. The Empire Club of Canada is delighted to celebrate his contributions and impact,” said Jenna Donelson, Board Chair of the Empire Club of Canada.

The Nation Builder award is presented annually to a distinguished Canadian leader or group who has made a positive, timely and lasting contribution to Canadian society and is an inspiring role model for Canadians. Mr. Watsa joins an outstanding and diverse group of prior recipients recognized for their role in shaping Canada’s national identity including Wes Hall, Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, Perry Bellegarde and Masai Ujiri and the Toronto Raptors.

"I am deeply honoured to receive the 2024 Nation Builder Award from the Empire Club of Canada. This recognition is not just for me, but for the teams and communities I’ve had the privilege to work with. It highlights the collective efforts that shape our nation's growth and prosperity, and I look forward to continuing our shared journey towards a strong and vibrant future," said Prem Watsa, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings.

Prem Watsa: A Nation Builder

Prem Watsa’s story is both inspiring and impressive – embodying resilience, ingenuity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence and integrity in business. As a newcomer to Canada, he supported himself through an MBA program at Western University and began his career as an investment analyst. Mr. Watsa went on to found Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, today a leading Canadian company in the global insurance sector with a market capitalization of more than $40 billion. His commitment to philanthropy has been longstanding, with a focus on education and healthcare initiatives and on investments that uplift communities across the country. He has brought his passion and expertise to support a wide range of organizations including SickKids Hospital, the University of Waterloo, Huron University, the Royal Ontario Museum and St. Paul’s Anglican Church.

A Rare Opportunity to hear Prem Watsa’s Insights and Reflections

The January awards ceremony will offer attendees the unique opportunity to hear directly from Mr. Watsa as he reflects on his remarkable journey and the milestones that have defined his career. Following Mr. Watsa's address, Andrew Willis, Business Columnist for The Globe and Mail, will engage Mr. Watsa in a fireside chat.

The event will also feature important testimonials from esteemed colleagues, such as The Right Honourable David Johnston, former Governor General of Canada and Kathleen Taylor, Chair of the SickKids Foundation Board of Trustees.

About the Empire Club of Canada

Established in 1903, the Empire Club of Canada, a non-profit organization, is celebrating its 121st Season. As Canada's go-to forum for conversations that matter, the Empire Club produces more than 40 thought leadership events annually that connect people to ideas and each other.

