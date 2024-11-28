COX-2 Selective NSAIDs Market Research Report 2025-2030: Cumulative Industry Revenues to Exceed $11.3 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COX-2 Selective NSAIDs Market by Application, End-User, Drug Type, Dosage Form - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COX-2 Selective NSAIDs Market grew from USD 7.83 billion in 2023 to USD 8.19 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.42%, reaching USD 11.33 billion by 2030.





Market growth is significantly driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that require pain management and a growing aging population. The development of safer and more effective anti-inflammatory drugs also presents vibrant opportunities. However, the market faces substantial challenges, such as stringent regulatory policies and the cardiovascular risks associated with certain COX-2 inhibitors, which limit their widespread adoption.

Recent advances in drug delivery systems and molecular targeting promise new avenues for innovation, including the development of novel formulations that minimize side effects and maximize therapeutic benefits. Research is being touted towards pinpointing more precise biomarkers for inflammatory diseases, which could lead to customized drug regimens, thereby driving market expansion.

Despite its potential, the COX-2 selective NSAID market's growth is hampered by ongoing safety concerns, especially related to long-term cardiovascular risk, demanding rigorous post-marketing surveillance. As for potential areas of innovation, integrating COX-2 inhibitors with complementary therapies or pursuing advancements in biodegradable delivery mechanisms can spur business growth.

The market remains dynamic, with opportunities primarily steered by advancements in personalized medicine and an increasing emphasis on balancing efficacy with safety. Emphasizing strategic alliances and R&D endeavors focused on enhancing drug profiles could empower stakeholders to capitalize effectively on burgeoning market demands.



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the COX-2 Selective NSAIDs Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include AbbVie Inc., Alkem Laboratories, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Zydus Cadila.

The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing prevalence of chronic inflammatory diseases driving demand for COX-2 selective NSAIDs

5.1.1.2. Rising awareness among healthcare professionals about benefits of selective COX-2 inhibitors

5.1.1.3. Growing geriatric population leading to higher incidence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis

5.1.1.4. Advancements in pharmaceutical research enhancing efficacy and reducing side effects of COX-2 inhibitors

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Strict advertising regulations restricting promotional activities for COX-2 selective NSAIDs

5.1.2.2. Public perception and awareness issues affecting market acceptance of COX-2 selective NSAIDs

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Development of novel COX-2 selective NSAIDs with improved efficacy and safety profiles

5.1.3.2. Expansion into emerging markets with high prevalence of chronic inflammatory conditions

5.1.3.3. Leveraging digital marketing strategies to increase brand awareness and patient engagement

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Intellectual property concerns and patent expirations affecting market exclusivity for COX-2 selective NSAIDs

5.1.4.2. Competition from non-selective NSAIDs and their impact on market penetration of COX-2 selective NSAIDs

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry

5.4. PESTLE Analysis

5.4.1. Political

5.4.2. Economic

5.4.3. Social

5.4.4. Technological

5.4.5. Legal

5.4.6. Environmental



6. COX-2 Selective NSAIDs Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cardiology

6.2.1. Myocardial Infarction

6.2.2. Stroke

6.3. Oncology

6.3.1. Breast Cancer

6.3.2. Colorectal Cancer

6.3.3. Lung Cancer

6.3.4. Prostate Cancer

6.4. Pain Management

6.4.1. Chronic Back Pain

6.4.2. Osteoarthritis

6.4.3. Postoperative Pain

6.4.4. Rheumatoid Arthritis



7. COX-2 Selective NSAIDs Market, by End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Clinics

7.3. Homecare Settings

7.4. Hospitals

7.5. Research Institutes



8. COX-2 Selective NSAIDs Market, by Drug Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Celecoxib

8.3. Etoricoxib

8.4. Rofecoxib

8.5. Valdecoxib



9. COX-2 Selective NSAIDs Market, by Dosage Form

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Capsules

9.3. Injectables

9.4. Suspensions

9.5. Tablets



10. Americas COX-2 Selective NSAIDs Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific COX-2 Selective NSAIDs Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand

11.13. Vietnam



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa COX-2 Selective NSAIDs Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Denmark

12.3. Egypt

12.4. Finland

12.5. France

12.6. Germany

12.7. Israel

12.8. Italy

12.9. Netherlands

12.10. Nigeria

12.11. Norway

12.12. Poland

12.13. Qatar

12.14. Russia

12.15. Saudi Arabia

12.16. South Africa

12.17. Spain

12.18. Sweden

12.19. Switzerland

12.20. Turkey

12.21. United Arab Emirates

12.22. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023

13.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023

13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

13.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendation

