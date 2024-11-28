Lab Equipment Market Research Insights by Product, End-user, Application, Technology, Region and Company - Global Forecast 2025-2030

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab Equipment Market by Product, End-User, Application, Technology - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Lab Equipment Market grew from USD 29.16 billion in 2023 to USD 31.51 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.92%, reaching USD 49.75 billion by 2030.







Key growth factors include rapid technological advancements introducing automation and digitalization, growing investments in R&D activities, heightened focus on drug discovery and development, and expanding clinical research trials. Opportunities lie in the development of cost-effective, energy-efficient, and portable equipment, with high growth potential in emerging markets driven by expanding industrialization and supportive government policies. The integration of artificial intelligence and IoT into lab equipment presents further prospects for innovation and operational efficiency.

However, market expansion faces challenges such as high costs associated with advanced equipment, stringent regulatory compliance, and the need for specialized skills for operation and maintenance. Budgetary constraints within educational and small-scale research labs may also inhibit growth. Companies are urged to innovate by focusing on smart, automated solutions that enhance precision, reduce human error, and offer real-time data sharing capabilities.

The market's evolving nature demands keen attention to customer demands for personalized and interconnected systems that support evolving scientific requirements. Strengthening global distribution networks could also offer strategic benefits by capitalizing on the underserved markets in developing regions. Research and development should focus on automation technologies, scalability, material sustainability, device miniaturization, and user-friendly interfaces to drive competitive advantage and meet future laboratory needs, acknowledging both the market's dynamic trajectory and evolving technology landscape.



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Lab Equipment Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. The leading players in the Lab Equipment Market, which are profiled in this report, include:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Avantor, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Horiba, Ltd.

Labconco Corporation

Merck Group

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sartorius AG

Shimadzu Corporation

TA Instruments

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

Zeiss Group

The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $31.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Significant investments by pharmaceutical companies in laboratory tools to accelerate drug discovery

5.1.1.2. Increase in academic collaborations boosting demand for specialized laboratory instruments

5.1.1.3. Stringent regulatory guidelines enforcing the use of advanced lab equipment for compliance

5.1.1.4. Growing adoption of automation in laboratories to enhance productivity and reduce human error

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Availability of refurbished and alternative lab equipment disrupting new sales

5.1.2.2. Rapid technological advancements making existing lab equipment obsolete quickly

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging trends in automation and digitalization within laboratory equipment market

5.1.3.2. Innovations driving the growth of the laboratory equipment market for biotech applications

5.1.3.3. Market opportunities driven by increased research and development in the pharmaceutical industry

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Issues navigating stringent regulatory requirements and compliance standards for lab equipment manufacturing and usage

5.1.4.2. Problems ensuring data accuracy and reproducibility during experiments conducted with lab equipment

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry

5.4. PESTLE Analysis

5.4.1. Political

5.4.2. Economic

5.4.3. Social

5.4.4. Technological

5.4.5. Legal

5.4.6. Environmental



6. Lab Equipment Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Analytical Equipment

6.2.1. Chromatography Equipment

6.2.2. Microscopy Equipment

6.2.3. Spectroscopy Equipment

6.3. General Equipment

6.3.1. Autoclaves

6.3.2. Centrifuges

6.3.3. Incubators

6.4. Specialized Equipment

6.4.1. Electrophoresis Equipment

6.4.2. Flow Cytometry Equipment

6.4.3. PCR Equipment



7. Lab Equipment Market, by End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Academic and Research Institutes

7.2.1. Research Laboratories

7.2.2. Teaching Hospitals

7.2.3. Universities

7.3. Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

7.3.1. Clinical Laboratories

7.3.2. Private Hospitals

7.3.3. Public Hospitals

7.4. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.4.1. Biotech Companies

7.4.2. Contract Research Organizations

7.4.3. Pharmaceutical Companies



8. Lab Equipment Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Clinical Diagnostics

8.2.1. Hematology

8.2.2. Microbiology

8.2.3. Molecular Diagnostics

8.3. Quality Assurance

8.3.1. Material Testing

8.3.2. Process Optimization

8.3.3. Regulatory Compliance

8.4. Research and Development

8.4.1. Drug Discovery

8.4.2. Genomics

8.4.3. Proteomics



9. Lab Equipment Market, by Technology

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Automation

9.2.1. Automated Analytics

9.2.2. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

9.2.3. Liquid Handling Systems

9.3. Digitalization

9.3.1. Digital Imaging

9.3.2. Electronic Lab Notebooks

9.3.3. Lab Information Management Systems



10. Americas Lab Equipment Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Lab Equipment Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand

11.13. Vietnam



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Lab Equipment Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Denmark

12.3. Egypt

12.4. Finland

12.5. France

12.6. Germany

12.7. Israel

12.8. Italy

12.9. Netherlands

12.10. Nigeria

12.11. Norway

12.12. Poland

12.13. Qatar

12.14. Russia

12.15. Saudi Arabia

12.16. South Africa

12.17. Spain

12.18. Sweden

12.19. Switzerland

12.20. Turkey

12.21. United Arab Emirates

12.22. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023

13.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023

13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

13.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendation



