Satellite Telecommunications Market Predicted to Reach $87.06 Billion by 2033, 2024 Industry Research

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Telecommunications Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The satellite telecommunications sector has witnessed significant growth, with the market attaining a value of nearly $41.21 billion in 2023. A robust compound annual growth rate of 3.95% marked the period from 2018 to 2023. Projected market expansion is forecasted at a rate of 7.90% from 2023 to 2028, culminating in an estimated value of $60.26 billion. The upward trajectory is anticipated to continue, with predictions for the market to reach $87.06 billion by 2033, following a CAGR of 7.63% from 2028.



Factors Influencing Market Growth



Historical sector expansion has been driven by factors such as increased demand for low earth orbit satellites, enhanced satellite investments, and strong governmental support. However, challenges such as skilled labor shortages and stringent regulatory compliance have presented obstacles to growth. In the forthcoming period, drivers of market expansion will include the growing need for high-speed internet connectivity, the pivotal role of 5G technology, a surge in satellite communications within defense sectors, an uptrend in satellite launches, and expanding urban populations. Potential headwinds may involve concerns surrounding satellite congestion, orbital debris, and budgetary limitations.



Market Segmentation Insights



The satellite telecommunications market is categorized by various segments, with transceivers notably constituting the most significant share (40.31%) in 2023. The ongoing period projects the transceiver segment to outpace others in growth, with an expected CAGR of 8.24% through 2028. When analyzed by platform, land-based platforms currently dominate the landscape, but airborne segments are surging ahead as the fastest-growing category with an anticipated CAGR of 9.99%. Applications within satellite telecommunications cast broadcasting in the lead in 2023; however, airtime applications are quickly becoming the fastest-growing segment. In terms of vertical segmentation, the commercial sector holds a commanding lead, yet the government and military applications are projected to experience rapid growth rates.



Geographic Market Dynamics



Regionally, the Asia-Pacific area led the global market in 2023. The regions to watch for accelerated growth are South America and the Middle East, expected to chart growth with CAGRs of 17.12% and 15.88% respectively, followed by Africa and Asia-Pacific. The substantial market opportunities are projected to unfold predominantly in China, which is anticipated to realize gains of $2.89 billion.



Competitive Landscape and Growth Strategies



The global satellite telecommunications market remains fragmented, with a host of small entities contributing to the competition. The top ten entities made up only a slight portion (6.13%) of the entire market in 2023. Market participants are recommended to invest in advancing satellite technology, focus on integrating artificial intelligence with satellite telecommunications, capitalize on the transceiver segment, and extend operations within emerging markets. Furthermore, strategic partnerships and fortification of distribution channels are suggested to bolster market penetration.



Future Outlook



As the satellite telecommunications market thrives, continued innovation and strategic alliances are likely to mold the contours of this dynamic sector. Entities within the industry are encouraged to adhere to the projected trends and tailor their strategies for sustained growth and an enhanced presence in the high-stakes market of satellite telecommunications.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 354 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $41.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $87.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Viasat Inc

Al Yah Satellite Communication Company PJSC (Yahsat)

Iridium Communications Inc.

Intelsat S.A.

Société Européenne des Satellites (SES) SA

EchoStar Corporation

Cobham Limiteds

Jio Satellite Communications Ltd.

One Space Tech

Land Space Technology Corporation Ltd.

Laser Fleet

Hughes Communications India Ltd.

China Satellite Communications Co Ltd.

Sky Perfect Jsat Corporation

Thaicom Public Company Limited

AsiaSat (Asia satellite telecommunications Co. Ltd.)

GalaxySpace

Bharti Group

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL)

AAC Clyde Space

Alba Orbital

Apogeo Space (GP Advanced Projects)

Argotec

Exobotics

Exodus Orbitals

Cessna

Telespazio SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon

SES S.A.

Airbus SE

Eutelsat Communications

ICEYE

OneWeb

Open Cosmos

Russian Satellite Communications Company (RSCC)

AltegroSky GC

JSC Gazprom Space Systems

SCANEX Group

Gonets Leosat System

GeoTelecommunications LLC

Thorium Space

SatRev S.A.

NAVISAT, s.r.o.

EXATEL S.A.

GomSpace Group AB

EnduroSat

Sputnix

Telesat Inc.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Stellar Blu Solutions LLC.

Galaxy Broadband

Kepler Communications Inc.

Terrestar Solutions Inc.

Norsat International Inc.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

General Dynamics Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

ORBCOMM

SES Americom

SpaceBridge Inc.

Andesat

Globalsat Group

Telespazio

Es’hailSat

AXESS

Scorpio Space

National Industrialization Company

Saudi Satellite telecommunications

Satellite telecommunications Refinery Company

Gulf Satellite telecommunications Company

Secosatellite telecommunications

YahClick

SCS Space

Blue Sky Communications

Alkan

Maxwell Technology Pty Ltd.

Heliaq

CubeSpace / Innovus

Dragonfly Aerospace

Simera Sense

