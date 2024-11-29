WGPX Launches “Ultimate Web3GP” with Cash, Crypto and Smartphone Prizes for Sim Racing, Gaming and Web3 Buffs





MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3GP (WGPX) unleashes the " Ultimate Web3GP ” Manila Challenge, combining adrenaline-fueled sim racing, rewarding gameplay and a high-tech gadget giveaway, all in one epic event.

Running from Dec 1st to 14th , Ultimate Web3GP takes place both onsite and online, catering to sim racers, gamers as well as general web3 enthusiasts. The event competition features an attractive prize pool of $2,000 USDT, 10 million LICX tokens and 5 high-performance DePIN XForge smartphones.

Race-to-Earn Manila

Ultimate Web3GP is hosted at Formula One-themed Monza Barcade in Metro Manila, known for its state-of-the-art racing simulation gear. The premier Web3 sim racing competition welcomes racers of all skill levels, featuring Rookie, Intermediate and Expert categories.



The event culminates in a showdown on December 14 when the Top 16 drivers in each category vie for $2,000 USDT, 5 million LICX tokens and 3 high-performance DePIN smartphones.

Tap-to-Earn or Join-to-Win for Even More Rewards

For Web3 gamers and communities, Ultimate Web3GP offers up 2 more categories to earn or win.

Tap-to-Earn Telegram game LICX.IO provides an additional 5 million LICX tokens for top scorers and active participants. Referrals will also earn extra token bonuses and rewards.

The XForge Giveaway is a lucky draw that features DePIN smartphone prizes. Packed with cutting-edge features like an Octa-Core CPU, 5000mAh battery, and 8GB RAM, XForge smartphones are the first high-performance DePIN node-operated phones that allow users to mine and earn tokens, poised to be a fan favorite amongst Web3 communities.

Event Details

Date : December 1–14, 2024

: December 1–14, 2024 Venue : Onsite: Monza Barcade, The View Deck, Arcovia, Pasig, Metro Manila, Philippines Online: LICX.IO Telegram Game and XForge Giveaway

: Registration: https://web3gp.io/WPGPX



Ultimate Web3GP Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCdEbSAUgoc&feature=youtu.be

About Web3GP (WGPX)

Web3 GP was launched in 2024 as a groundbreaking supercar sim racing game that leverages Play-to-Earn GameFi technology. By bringing sim racing into Web3, WGPX paves the way for a new era of accessible, global motorsports that anyone can be a part of. Sim Racers earn $WGPX inscriptions representing in-game assets as rewards.

Official Links

Web3GP Website: https://web3gp.io/

Web3GP on X: https://x.com/WGPX_Racing

Web3GP Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@WGPX

Web3GP Telegram Channel: https://t.me/+hrQGKYBQj0kwODk9

Media Contact

pr@yourPRstrategist.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8f64ce0-d6ee-4e07-ad91-6af65c32b30c