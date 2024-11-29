Pluxee acquires Beneficio Facil in Brazil and reinforces its employee mobility offer

Pluxee acquires Benefício Fácil in Brazil and reinforces its employee mobility offer

Pluxee to reinforce its strong position in Brazil by acquiring 100% of Benefício Fácil, a Brazilian provider of employee mobility benefits

Transaction accretive to Recurring EBITDA margin at Group level from the first year

Operation to be fully funded from existing financial resources





Paris: November 29, 2024 // Pluxee (the “Group”), a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement, today announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Benefício Fácil, a provider of mobility solutions for public transport in Brazil, a growing and underpenetrated market in which mobility benefits for employees are mandatory. The agreement is subject to approval from the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN).

With this new acquisition, Pluxee continues to deliver on its strategic growth plan, expanding in the mobility sector and enhancing its comprehensive suite of employee benefits in a key market.

This acquisition follows a long-standing partnership between both companies. Together, Pluxee and Benefício Fácil will further leverage the existing transport operators’ network and expand the penetration of mobility benefits in Brazil, especially in the small and medium enterprises segment.

Benefício Fácil is a top-rated platform that provides essential transport services to Brazilian employees, addressing an available market valued at over €20 billion. Founded in São Paulo in 2004 as a technology company dedicated to providing commuter benefits, it integrates transportation and third-party food benefits into a comprehensive solution for Human resources managers.

With over 7.1 million consumers, Pluxee is one of the leading providers of Employee Benefits and Engagement in Brazil. The Group expects to achieve substantial growth synergies from the integration of Benefício Fácil, identifying a strong opportunity to drive additional revenues through cross selling to its existing client base. The transaction will be entirely financed through existing financial resources, ensuring minimal effect on leverage.

Aurélien Sonet, CEO of Pluxee, commented:

“Pluxee has strong development ambitions in the Brazilian Employee Benefits market. The acquisition of Benefício Fácil will allow us to seamlessly integrate the mandatory mobility benefit into our comprehensive suite of solutions. By addressing the growing demand for innovative transport solutions, this operation will contribute to foster client retention and increase cross-selling opportunities. We expect the transaction to be accretive on the EBITDA margin from the first year. After many years of successful collaboration, we look forward to officially welcoming Benefício Fácil to Pluxee.”

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 29 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting wellbeing at work for employees and protecting the planet.

About Benefício Fácil

Founded in 2004, Benefício Fácil offers a top-rated platform for commuter benefits (Vale Transport, or VT), integrating transport and third-party food & meal benefits into a one-stop-shop solution for HR managers. Benefício Fácil simplifies the acquisition and management of VT through a technology-driven approach that removes barriers and streamlines processes, making benefits management as effortless as possible for companies. Benefício Fácil ranks among the largest companies in the community benefit industry in Brazil, with a dedicated team of approximately 100 employees.

